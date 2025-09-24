Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRavichandran Ashwin Becomes First High-Profile Indian To Join Big Bash League

Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes First High-Profile Indian To Join Big Bash League

Ashwin has also entered the ILT20 auction, and following its conclusion on January 4, he is expected to join the Thunder for the latter part of the season.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to join Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League season, becoming the first high-profile Indian cricketer to feature in the competition.

The 39-year-old, who recently retired from international cricket as well as the Indian Premier League, "is understood to have committed to the Thunder," 'Fox Sports' reported.

The franchise is expected to make an official announcement later this week.

Ashwin has also entered the ILT20 auction, and following its conclusion on January 4, he is expected to join the Thunder for the latter part of the season, which runs from December 14 to January 18.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg had personally reached out to Ashwin earlier this month to explore the possibility of his BBL participation.

The move comes after Ashwin announced his retirement from the IPL last month, making him a free agent in franchise cricket and opening the door to overseas T20 leagues.

The BCCI bars active Indian players from taking part in foreign leagues while still involved with the national side or the IPL.

Since Ashwin did not register for this year's BBL overseas draft, Cricket Australia will need to grant him an exemption, similar to the late approval that allowed Martin Guptill to join Melbourne Renegades in 2022.

Ashwin had called time on his international career during India's tour of Australia in December last year.

A decorated career saw him become the country's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 537 scalps, behind only Anil Kumble's 619.

In the IPL, Ashwin featured in 221 matches, picking up 187 wickets at 30.22 with best figures of 4/34. He also contributed 833 runs with the bat, including a highest score of 50. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravichandran Ashwin Big Bash League BBL BBL 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office In Leh Set On Fire
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office Set On Fire
Business
Markets Settle Fourth Consecutive Session In Red, Sensex About 400 Points Down
Markets Settle Fourth Consecutive Session In Red, Sensex About 400 Points Down
Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Cricket
IND vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi Speaks Out On Pakistan Players' Controversial Gestures In Asia Cup Clash
IND vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi Speaks Out On Pakistan Players' Controversial Gestures In Asia Cup Clash
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget