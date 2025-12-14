Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPSL 2026 Start And Final Dates Revealed

PSL 2026 Start And Final Dates Revealed

Pakistan Super League (PSL) window remains consistent with last year, aligning the schedule around the 2026 T20 World Cup in February-March.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 06:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the schedule for Pakistan Super League 2026.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, joined by current Pakistan players Shan Masood, Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, and Abrar Ahmed, as well as legends Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja, confirmed the tournament will take place from March 26 to May 3, 2026, during a PSL promotional roadshow in New York.

"A lot of investors here asked us about the timeline of the PSL. So, I can tell you one thing: that the PSL 11 will start on March 26, and we are planning to hold the final on May 3," Naqvi was quoted, as per GeoSuper.

The PSL window remains consistent with last year, aligning the schedule around the 2026 T20 World Cup in February-March.

"Witnessing growing interest from Europe, the USA, the Middle East and beyond in acquiring new HBL PSL teams, we have decided to extend the bid submission deadline by one week to 22 December 2025. Good luck to everyone excited to welcome our new franchise owners to the HBL PSL family," Naqvi wrote on X.

The franchise auction has been slightly delayed. With the addition of two new teams, the number of franchises has increased from six to eight. Originally set for January 6, the auction will now take place on January 8, following an extension in the bid submission deadline.

Who won PSL 2026?

Lahore Qalandars won the PSL 2025 title by defeating the Quetta Gladiators in a thrilling final match. The final, held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025, saw the Qalandars achieve a record run chase to win by 6 wickets.

This victory secured their third title in four seasons, making them the joint-most successful team in Pakistan Super League history, alongside Islamabad United. Key players included Player of the Match Kusal Perera and Player of the Tournament Hassan Nawaz.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Super League PSL Pakistan PSL 2026 Start Date PSL 2026 Final Date PSL 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
News
PM Modi Condemns Ghastly Bondi Beach Shooting, Says India Stands With Australia
PM Modi Condemns Ghastly Bondi Beach Shooting, Says India Stands With Australia
News
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
Football
Watch Lionel Messi's Roaring Welcome At Wankhede: Sachin And Bollywood Stars In Attendance
Watch Lionel Messi's Roaring Welcome At Wankhede: Sachin And Bollywood Stars In Attendance
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget