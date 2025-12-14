PSL 2026 Start And Final Dates Revealed

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the schedule for Pakistan Super League 2026.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, joined by current Pakistan players Shan Masood, Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, and Abrar Ahmed, as well as legends Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja, confirmed the tournament will take place from March 26 to May 3, 2026, during a PSL promotional roadshow in New York.

"A lot of investors here asked us about the timeline of the PSL. So, I can tell you one thing: that the PSL 11 will start on March 26, and we are planning to hold the final on May 3," Naqvi was quoted, as per GeoSuper.

The PSL window remains consistent with last year, aligning the schedule around the 2026 T20 World Cup in February-March.

"Witnessing growing interest from Europe, the USA, the Middle East and beyond in acquiring new HBL PSL teams, we have decided to extend the bid submission deadline by one week to 22 December 2025. Good luck to everyone excited to welcome our new franchise owners to the HBL PSL family," Naqvi wrote on X.

The franchise auction has been slightly delayed. With the addition of two new teams, the number of franchises has increased from six to eight. Originally set for January 6, the auction will now take place on January 8, following an extension in the bid submission deadline.

Who won PSL 2026?

Lahore Qalandars won the PSL 2025 title by defeating the Quetta Gladiators in a thrilling final match. The final, held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025, saw the Qalandars achieve a record run chase to win by 6 wickets.

This victory secured their third title in four seasons, making them the joint-most successful team in Pakistan Super League history, alongside Islamabad United. Key players included Player of the Match Kusal Perera and Player of the Tournament Hassan Nawaz.