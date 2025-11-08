Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistan Could Miss Out On LA 2028 Olympics Cricket - Here’s Why

Pakistan Could Miss Out On LA 2028 Olympics Cricket - Here’s Why

Cricket returns to the Olympics at LA 2028, but Pakistan might not make the cut. With only six teams qualifying by region, India's arch rival is at risk of missing out.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Cricket is set to mark its return at the Olympics in 2028. This edition of the quadrennial global sporting event will be held in Los Angeles, USA.

Top sides from the sport are expected to light up the stage, but Pakistan, former ODI and T20 World Cup winner, might not make the cut. 

After a meeting in Dubai this week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed that six teams (from both men's and women's categories) will compete at the LA Olympics in 2028. 

However, reports suggest that 5 of these 6 teams will be the top-ranking ones from each region (Asia, Oceania, Africa, Europe, America), with the last spot going to the winner of a global qualifier.

If this is how things stand, India will enter the Olympics from Asia, with Pakistan left out of the tournament.

Olympics 2028 - Which Cricket Teams Could Make The Cut?

As per this reported qualification critera, the following teams could directly enter Olympics 2028's cricket competition:

Asia - India 

Oceania - Australia 

Europe - England

Africa - South Africa

As for the American region, it remains to be seen whether it will be West Indies who qualify, or USA enter the Olympics as hosts.

Here's what the ICC media release has revealed so far:

"The Board reviewed the ICC's ongoing engagement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, as cricket deepens its footprint in the global multisport landscape. At LA28, both men's and women's T20 events will feature six teams each, comprising 28 matches in total,"

No India vs Pakistan At Olympics?

If Pakistan do not make it to the Olympics in 2028, the absence of an India vs Pakistan fixture will be a big miss for the global event.

This is the premier fixture in the sport and draws significant attention from around the globe. However, it must be noted that the qualifying teams for the upcoming Olympics are yet to be officially confirmed.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
2028 Olympics Cricket ICC IND Vs PAK 2028 Olympics LA Olympics India VS Pakistan Ind Vs Pak Olympics Pakistan Olympics La Olympics Cricket Icc Olympics
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju
Election 2025
'We're Giving Laptops, They're Giving Kattas And Dunalis': PM Modi Attacks RJD In Bihar's Sitamarhi
'Nahi Chahiye Katta Sarkar': PM Modi Attacks Mahagathbandhan In Bihar's Sitamarhi
World
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
India
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Bihar Needs Books, Jobs and Growth — Not Guns and Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor Predicts Youth and Migrant Workers as Real ‘Game Changers’
Bihar Elections: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground as Modi, Tejashwi, and Owaisi Eye 24 Key Seats
Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Bihar Election: High voter turnout in Bihar’s first phase polls sparks political claims, charges and controversies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget