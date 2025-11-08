Pakistan Could Miss Out On LA 2028 Olympics Cricket - Here’s Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Cricket is set to mark its return at the Olympics in 2028. This edition of the quadrennial global sporting event will be held in Los Angeles, USA.

Top sides from the sport are expected to light up the stage, but Pakistan, former ODI and T20 World Cup winner, might not make the cut.

After a meeting in Dubai this week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed that six teams (from both men's and women's categories) will compete at the LA Olympics in 2028.

However, reports suggest that 5 of these 6 teams will be the top-ranking ones from each region (Asia, Oceania, Africa, Europe, America), with the last spot going to the winner of a global qualifier.

If this is how things stand, India will enter the Olympics from Asia, with Pakistan left out of the tournament.

Olympics 2028 - Which Cricket Teams Could Make The Cut?

As per this reported qualification critera, the following teams could directly enter Olympics 2028's cricket competition:

Asia - India

Oceania - Australia

Europe - England

Africa - South Africa

As for the American region, it remains to be seen whether it will be West Indies who qualify, or USA enter the Olympics as hosts.

Here's what the ICC media release has revealed so far:

"The Board reviewed the ICC's ongoing engagement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, as cricket deepens its footprint in the global multisport landscape. At LA28, both men's and women's T20 events will feature six teams each, comprising 28 matches in total,"

No India vs Pakistan At Olympics?

If Pakistan do not make it to the Olympics in 2028, the absence of an India vs Pakistan fixture will be a big miss for the global event.

This is the premier fixture in the sport and draws significant attention from around the globe. However, it must be noted that the qualifying teams for the upcoming Olympics are yet to be officially confirmed.