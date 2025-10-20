At 38, Asif Afridi Debuts In Tests, Second Oldest Pakistani To Achieve The Feat

The second Test between Pakistan and South Africa is underway at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with Pakistan opting to bat first. The match witnessed a special moment as left-arm spinner Asif Afridi made his long-awaited Test debut for Pakistan.

At 38 years and 299 days old, Afridi has become the second oldest cricketer to make his Test debut for Pakistan. Interestingly, he is two years older than Virat Kohli, who has already retired after an illustrious Test career. Afridi will turn 39 in December, an age at which most players are nearing the end of their journeys.

The oldest debutant for Pakistan remains Miran Baksh, who played his first Test against India in 1955 at 47 years and 284 days.

Pakistan currently leads the two-match Test series 1-0, while South Africa must win this game to draw the series level.

Asif Afridi becomes the second oldest to make his Test debut while playing for Pakistan۔



Miran Bakhsh is their oldest at 47 when he debuted against India in 1955 pic.twitter.com/cCIv0kkap4 — Zeeshan Qayyum 🇵🇰 (@XeeshanQayyum) October 20, 2025

Pakistan chose to bat first

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Test against South Africa. After 16.4 overs, the hosts stood at 49 for 1.

It was a challenging opening session for Pakistan’s top order. Abdullah Shafique survived a few anxious moments, getting dropped twice - first on zero by Tristan Stubbs, and later on 15 by Keshav Maharaj off his own bowling. Imam-ul-Haq was undone by a superb delivery from Simon Harmer just before the break, while skipper Shan Masood appeared tentative at the crease. From the early overs, there has been noticeable turn and grip in the surface, offering plenty of assistance to the spinners.

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafiq, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Afridi.

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram (captain), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.