Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAt 38, Asif Afridi Debuts In Tests, Second Oldest Pakistani To Achieve The Feat

At 38, Asif Afridi Debuts In Tests, Second Oldest Pakistani To Achieve The Feat

Pakistan currently leads the two-match Test series 1-0, while South Africa must win this game to draw the series level.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The second Test between Pakistan and South Africa is underway at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with Pakistan opting to bat first. The match witnessed a special moment as left-arm spinner Asif Afridi made his long-awaited Test debut for Pakistan.

At 38 years and 299 days old, Afridi has become the second oldest cricketer to make his Test debut for Pakistan. Interestingly, he is two years older than Virat Kohli, who has already retired after an illustrious Test career. Afridi will turn 39 in December, an age at which most players are nearing the end of their journeys.

The oldest debutant for Pakistan remains Miran Baksh, who played his first Test against India in 1955 at 47 years and 284 days.

Pakistan currently leads the two-match Test series 1-0, while South Africa must win this game to draw the series level.

Pakistan chose to bat first

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Test against South Africa. After 16.4 overs, the hosts stood at 49 for 1.

It was a challenging opening session for Pakistan’s top order. Abdullah Shafique survived a few anxious moments, getting dropped twice - first on zero by Tristan Stubbs, and later on 15 by Keshav Maharaj off his own bowling. Imam-ul-Haq was undone by a superb delivery from Simon Harmer just before the break, while skipper Shan Masood appeared tentative at the crease. From the early overs, there has been noticeable turn and grip in the surface, offering plenty of assistance to the spinners.

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafiq, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Afridi.

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram (captain), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
PAK Vs SA South Africa Vs Pakistan SA Vs PAK Pakistan Vs South Africa PAK Vs SA Test Series
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Marks Diwali With Navy Personnel On INS Vikrant, Calls Soldiers ‘Light of India’s Strength’
PM Modi Marks Diwali With Navy Personnel On INS Vikrant, Calls Soldiers ‘Light of India’s Strength’
Cities
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check Area-Wise AQI
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check AQI
World
Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'
Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'
Technology
Where’s Google’s Diwali Doodle? AI Overviews & Gemini Try To Explain The Miss
Where’s Google’s Diwali Doodle? AI Overviews & Gemini Try To Explain The Miss
Advertisement

Videos

CM Yogi Adityanath Performs Puja At Ram Mandir, Distributes Gifts In Malin Basti On Diwali
Code Of Conduct Violation Case Filed Against Tej Pratap Yadav In Mahua Constituency
Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget