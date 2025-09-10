Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketNo Kohli and Rohit: When Was The Last Time India Entered A Tournament Without Them?

No Kohli and Rohit: When Was The Last Time India Entered A Tournament Without Them?

When was the last time India played a tournament without Kohli and Rohit? Well, the answer takes us back to the late 2000s, in what was a horrifying campaign for the Men in Blue.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 07:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

For over a decade, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been the pillars of Indian cricket, carrying the team through countless battles with their experience, leadership, and prolific run-scoring. 

Their presence in multi-nation tournaments has been of huge importance, resulting in many winning campaigns over the years, and hence, had been a certainty - until recently.

In a rare and significant shift, India has fielded a squad for a multi-nation tournament without either of these two stalwarts. This marks not just the absence of two legendary players, but the beginning of a new chapter for Indian cricket as well.

Their prevalence at the international stage for so many years, and now the absence, begs an interesting question - When was the last time India played a tournament without Kohli and Rohit? Well, the answer takes us back to the late 2000s, in what was a horrifying campaign for the Men in Blue.

India had neither Kohli nor Rohit at the 2007 ODI World Cup

The ICC World Cup 2007, held in the West Indies, was the last time India entered a tournament without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Despite the presence of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, and Saurav Ganguly, the team crashed out in the group stage itself after losing to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Since then, at least one of the two veterans has been a part of the Indian squad in major competitions.

Coincidentally, both retired from the T20 format in the West Indies in June 2024, right after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup, beating South Africa in the final.

Since the ACC Asia Cup 2025 is being played in that format, India is heading into its first tournament without them in well over a decade. Just how this campaign pans out for the Men in Blue remains to be seen.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 07:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Kohli ROHIT SHARMA Kohli Rohit Virat Kohli India INDIA India Tournament
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pan-India Voter SIR Likely From October, Says Report As Election Commission Meets State Officials On Rollout
Pan-India Voter SIR Likely From October, Says Report As ECI Meets State Officials On Rollout
World
France Violence: Sébastien Lecornu Takes Over As PM As Citizens Stage 'Block Everything' Protest
Sébastien Lecornu Takes Over As Prime Minister As France Erupts In 'Block Everything' Protests
World
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
World
Who Is Sushila Karki? Nepal’s First Woman Chief Justice Tipped As Caretaker PM Amid Political Crisis
Who Is Sushila Karki? Nepal’s First Woman Chief Justice Tipped As Caretaker PM Amid Political Crisis
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget