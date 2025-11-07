MS Dhoni Set To Feature In IPL 2026, Confirms Chennai Super Kings

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketMS Dhoni Set To Feature In IPL 2026, Confirms Chennai Super Kings

On Friday, Chennai Super Kings CEO K.S. Viswanathan confirmed MS Dhoni’s availability for IPL 2026, stating, “MS has told us that he will be available for the next season.”

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 05:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Months before every IPL season, speculation often swirls around MS Dhoni’s future in the tournament. However, Chennai Super Kings fans can finally breathe easy - the franchise’s CEO, K.S. Viswanathan, has officially confirmed that Dhoni will feature in IPL 2026 season.

The announcement ends months of uncertainty and retirement rumours surrounding the 44-year-old icon. Dhoni, who led CSK to multiple IPL titles, remains the team’s heartbeat and is set to don the yellow jersey once again, much to the delight of fans across the globe.

'MS told us he is available'

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Chennai Super Kings CEO K.S. Viswanathan confirmed MS Dhoni’s availability for IPL 2026, stating, “MS has told us that he will be available for the next season.”

Viswanathan, a long-time pillar of the five-time IPL champions and a close associate of team owner N. Srinivasan, ended months of speculation surrounding Dhoni’s future.

At 44, Dhoni’s participation has become an annual topic of discussion ahead of every season, but this confirmation assures fans that the CSK legend will once again take the field in IPL 2026.

Dhoni in IPL 2025

In the previous IPL season, MS Dhoni scored 196 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.50, though his strike rate was slightly below his usual standards.

Having retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad last season. However, his leadership presence and tactical acumen continue to be invaluable for the team.

With MS Dhoni confirmed to return in IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings will be eager to bounce back stronger and aim for another title.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK clinched five IPL titles, making them one of the most successful franchises in tournament history. The team reached the playoffs almost every season with Dhoni at the helm, but their performance dipped after his decision to step down as skipper. Despite that, Dhoni remains the heart and guiding force of Chennai Super Kings.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 05:44 PM (IST)
