Most Ducks In T20 History: Top 10 Players With Most Zeros Ft. Rohit Sharma

While T20 cricket is often synonymous with power-hitting and massive scores, not every batter enjoys success at the crease. In fact, for some, the format has produced the most embarrassing outcome possible—getting out for a duck, which means scoring zero.

This ignominious feat has haunted several players, some of whom have earned the unwanted distinction of having the most ducks in T20 International (T20I) history.

Rwandan Trio Tops the List

Surprisingly, the top spots in this list are held by players from Rwanda. Kevin Irakoze, who has featured in 75 T20Is and batted in 56 innings, holds the joint record with 13 ducks.

His batting average stands at a modest 10.17. Right behind him is teammate Jappie Bimenyimana, also dismissed without scoring 13 times in 91 matches, despite scoring 327 runs overall.

Another Rwandan player, Martin Akayezu, shares this unfortunate record with 13 ducks in 95 matches, having accumulated 590 runs.

Big Names Not Spared

This list isn’t exclusive to players from Associate nations. Soumya Sarkar from Bangladesh, known for his aggressive strokeplay, also has 13 ducks in 87 matches. Despite scoring over 1400 runs, frequent failures have seen him ranked among the most duck-prone players.

Former Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has also struggled on occasion. With 1511 runs in 105 T20Is, his tally of 13 ducks puts him among the top five on this dubious list.

Rohit Sharma’s Surprising Presence

Even Indian legend and former T20I captain Rohit Sharma hasn’t been immune. He ranks ninth, with 12 ducks in his illustrious 151-match T20I career. Despite scoring over 4200 runs, including five centuries, these rare failures are part of his otherwise stellar record.

Top 10 players with the most ducks in T20Is

1. Kevin Irakoze (Rwanda) – 13 ducks in 75 matches

2. Jappie Bimenyimana (Rwanda) – 13 ducks in 91 matches

3. Martin Akayezu (Rwanda) – 13 ducks in 95 matches

4. Soumya Sarkar (Bangladesh) – 13 ducks in 87 matches

5. Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) – 13 ducks in 105 matches

6. Shem Ngoche (Kenya) – 12 ducks

7. Regis Chakabva (Zimbabwe) – 12 ducks

8. Paul Stirling (Ireland) – 12 ducks

9. Rohit Sharma (India) – 12 ducks in 151 matches

10. Kevin O'Brien (Ireland) – 12 ducks