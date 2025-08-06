Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mohammed Siraj Climbs To Highest-Ever Spot In ICC Test Rankings

Mohammed Siraj Climbs To Highest-Ever Spot In ICC Test Rankings

Mohammed Siraj's stellar performance in the Kennington Oval Test — where he picked up nine wickets — has propelled him 12 places up the ladder.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 02:15 PM (IST)

Following the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the ICC has unveiled its latest Test rankings, revealing several major shifts.

Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate as the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, while England’s Gus Atkinson and India’s Mohammad Siraj have made significant strides. However, it's not all good news for India — Ravindra Jadeja and a few others have slipped in the latest update.

Siraj Soars After Oval Heroics

Mohammed Siraj's stellar performance in the Kennington Oval Test — where he picked up nine wickets — has propelled him 12 places up the ladder.

From being ranked 27th, the Indian pacer now sits at 15th in the world - his career best spot in ICC Test Rankings for bowlers. His fiery spells were instrumental in India's comprehensive win and have now been rewarded in the rankings.

Mixed Fortunes for Other Indian Bowlers

While Siraj celebrates his rise, Ravindra Jadeja has dropped three places and now finds himself at 17th, down from 14th.

Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna has made a massive leap, climbing 25 spots to reach 59th. On the other hand, Akashdeep and Washington Sundar both suffered setbacks, dropping six places each to 57th and 52nd respectively.

Global Movers and Shakers

England’s Gus Atkinson has moved up two places and is now ranked 11th. New Zealand's Matt Henry, riding high on his performances against Zimbabwe, has climbed to 4th place. England’s Josh Tongue has also seen a jump of 14 spots, placing him at 46th.

India’s Kuldeep Yadav, who was rested throughout the recent series, remains unmoved at 28th position.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Siraj Siraj ICC Test Rankings ICC Mohammed Siraj Test Ranking ICC Test Rankings Bowlers
Read more
