Mitchell Starc's First T20I Wicket: Pakistani Batter Falls For Duck

Australia’s left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has officially announced his retirement from T20 International cricket.

With the next T20 World Cup less than a year away, his decision surprised many, but the speedster has made it clear that his priority now lies in Tests and ODIs. Starc last featured in T20Is during the 2024 World Cup, and since then, his focus has largely remained on the longer formats.

First T20I Wicket: Imran Nazir

Starc made his T20I debut against Pakistan in 2012. In that match, he bowled a brilliant spell of 4 overs for just 17 runs, picking up one wicket. His maiden victim in the format was Imran Nazir, who was dismissed without scoring a run. That marked the beginning of Starc’s journey in T20Is.

T20I and IPL Career

Over his career, Starc represented Australia in 65 T20 Internationals, claiming 79 wickets. While he has stepped away from the international stage in this format, he continues to remain active in franchise cricket.

In the IPL, Starc has played 51 matches, taking 65 wickets. He made headlines in 2024 when Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for ₹24.75 crore, making him the most expensive player of the season. However, his stint was below expectations, and KKR released him ahead of IPL 2025, after which he joined Delhi Capitals.

Starc may have quit T20Is, but his fiery spells are set to continue in Tests, ODIs, and franchise leagues.

What Starc said on retirement

“Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," Starc said upon his announcement.

“I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way.

“Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns.

“It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament.”

National chief of selectors George Bailey led the tributes for Starc in the short format.

"Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia," Bailey said.

"He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup winning side and, as across all his cricket, had a great skill for blowing games open with his wicket taking ability.

"We will acknowledge and celebrate his T20 career at the right time, but pleasingly he remains focused on continuing to play Test and ODI cricket for a long as possible."