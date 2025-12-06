Mitchell Starc Becomes Only 2nd Cricketer To Reach Historic Milestone In 2nd Ashes Test

Mitchell Starc produced a remarkable all-round performance in the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, scoring an unbeaten 56 after earlier dismantling England with a six-wicket haul to bowl them out for 334. His wickets included Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse.

Starc's world record

With this effort, Mitchell Starc became only the second cricketer in World Test Championship history to register 200 wickets and 1,000 runs, joining Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Starc now has 207 WTC wickets and over 1,000 runs, achieving the milestone in 71 innings across 51 Tests.

Australia, who won the opening Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series, are firmly in control of the second match as well. Strong contributions from Joe Root (138* for England) and Australian batters Jack Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey and Starc himself have given the hosts a lead of 144 runs at the time of writing.

Highest wicket-taker among left-arm pacers in Tests

Earlier in the match, Mitchell Starc broke Pakistan legend Wasim Akram's record to become the leading wicket-taker among left-arm pacers in Test cricket history during Day 1 of the pink-ball Test against England at Gabba, Brisbane, dismissing Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope.

"Super Starc! Proud of you, mate. Your incredible hard work sets you apart, and it was only a matter of time before you crossed my tally of wickets. I am pleased to give this to you! Go well, and keep soaring to new heights in your stellar career," Akram wrote on X, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Starc, Joe Root, Jack Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse.

England: Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Zak Crawley, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.