Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMitchell Starc Becomes Only 2nd Cricketer To Reach Historic Milestone In 2nd Ashes Test

Mitchell Starc Becomes Only 2nd Cricketer To Reach Historic Milestone In 2nd Ashes Test

Australia, who won the opening Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series, are firmly in control of the second match as well.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mitchell Starc produced a remarkable all-round performance in the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, scoring an unbeaten 56 after earlier dismantling England with a six-wicket haul to bowl them out for 334. His wickets included Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse.

Starc's world record

With this effort, Mitchell Starc became only the second cricketer in World Test Championship history to register 200 wickets and 1,000 runs, joining Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Starc now has 207 WTC wickets and over 1,000 runs, achieving the milestone in 71 innings across 51 Tests.

Australia, who won the opening Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series, are firmly in control of the second match as well. Strong contributions from Joe Root (138* for England) and Australian batters Jack Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey and Starc himself have given the hosts a lead of 144 runs at the time of writing.

Highest wicket-taker among left-arm pacers in Tests

Earlier in the match, Mitchell Starc broke Pakistan legend Wasim Akram's record to become the leading wicket-taker among left-arm pacers in Test cricket history during Day 1 of the pink-ball Test against England at Gabba, Brisbane, dismissing Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope.

"Super Starc! Proud of you, mate. Your incredible hard work sets you apart, and it was only a matter of time before you crossed my tally of wickets. I am pleased to give this to you! Go well, and keep soaring to new heights in your stellar career," Akram wrote on X, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Starc, Joe Root, Jack Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse.

England: Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Zak Crawley, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell Starc Australia Vs England England Vs Australia Ashes Test Series ENG Vs AUS Ashes Test Series Ashes 2025 AUS Vs ENG Test Series
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Centre Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis, Warns Airlines Against ‘Opportunistic Pricing’
Centre Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis, Warns Airlines Against ‘Opportunistic Pricing’
India
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
India
Putin’s Big Visit, Small Gains: Russian President's Much-Hyped India Tour Had More Show Than Substance
Big Visit, Small Gains: Putin's Much-Hyped India Tour Had More Show Than Substance
India
US Should Apologise To India, Says Ex-Pentagon Official As He Calls For Arrest Of Pakistan Army Chief
US Should Apologise To India, Says Ex-Pentagon Official As He Calls For Arrest Of Pakistan Army Chief
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis Deepens: Massive Flight Cancellations Leave Passengers Stranded
Breaking: Uncle Allegedly Kills Nephew in Sangam Vihar After Minor Garbage Dispute
Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Breaking: Putin to pay tribute at Rajghat; Delhi on alert with tight security, diversions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget