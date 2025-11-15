Kolkata Knight Riders Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Released Players: Three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have released several players in order to boost their auction purse ahead of the new season. KKR will enter the IPL 2026 auction with ₹64.3 crore in their purse.

Their underwhelming performance last year is believed to be a key factor behind this reshuffle. KKR has stunned its fans with major changes ahead of IPL 2026. In one of the biggest moves in IPL history, the franchise has released star allrounder Andre Russell, who had been a key player since joining in 2014 and was retained in the 2025 mega auction for ₹12 crore.

Other overseas players let go include Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Spencer Johnson. The most notable domestic departure is Venkatesh Iyer, marking another significant shift in the squad.

Ajinkya Rahane continues as captain. Iyer was acquired for around ₹24 crore and his performances have not matched his hefty price tag, leading to him being released.

Along with Iyer, a few more foreign names, including South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock have been released. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh remains safe, given his strong recent form.

Kolkata Knight Riders Retained and Released Players for IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players: Rinku Singh (13 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (12 crore), Sunil Narine (12 crore), Ajinkya Rahane (1.50 crore), Harshit Rana (4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (4 crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (3 crore), Vaibhav Arora (1.80 crore), Rovman Powel (1.50 crore), Manish Pandey (75 lakh), Umran Malik (75 lakh), Anukul Roy (40 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (traded from MI).

Kolkata Knight Riders Released Players: Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande (traded to MI).

