HomeSportsCricket'I'll Be Playing 2026 World Cup': Preity Zinta's Star Makes Bold Statement

Shashank spoke passionately about his ambitions, drawing inspiration from the journeys of Suryakumar Yadav and Pravin Tambe.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The 2026 T20 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March, is already generating buzz - and one confident voice has joined the conversation.

Punjab Kings’ dynamic all-rounder Shashank Singh, often referred to as Preity Zinta’s favourite, has boldly declared that he will represent India in the upcoming tournament.

'I'll be playing 2026 World Cup'

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Shashank spoke passionately about his ambitions, drawing inspiration from the journeys of Suryakumar Yadav and Pravin Tambe.

“One prediction I have and that is in the upcoming (T20) World Cup in India, I’ll be playing, and I’ll be winning games for the team. I don’t know how that will happen, but I surely believe that it will happen," Shashank told ESPN Cricinfo.

Despite being 33 years old, Shashank Singh believes age is no barrier to achieving his dream of playing for India. He pointed to Suryakumar Yadav’s journey as inspiration, noting that the star batter made his India debut at 30 in March 2021 and now leads the national T20I side.

The 33-year-old added, “Surya hit Jofra (Archer) for six in his first match (innings), and now he’s the captain of the Indian team," he said. “Then there’s Pravin Tambe. He didn’t play for India, but at the age of 41, he debuted in IPL. Can you imagine that!.”

Tough Road Ahead, But Strong Credentials

With India brimming with T20 talent, breaking into the squad won’t be easy. However, Shashank’s performances in the IPL have been noteworthy.

Having represented Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, he has featured in 41 IPL matches, scoring 773 runs in 33 innings at an average of 40.68, including five half-centuries.

If Shashank carries his IPL form into the domestic circuit, he could well turn his bold World Cup dream into reality.

“If you ask me about the team, then Punjab is lifting next year’s IPL for sure," he told ESPNCricinfo.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
