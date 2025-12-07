IPL 2026 Set To Miss Two Legendary Match-Winners

The countdown to the 19th edition of Indian Premier League - IPL 2026 - has officially begun, with the player auction set for December 16.

However, the excitement has been mixed with disappointment, as two iconic IPL performers have announced their retirement, leaving fans and franchises emotional.

Both players were released ahead of the new season, and their decision to retire has hit the cricketing community hard. One was known for his fiery pace, while the other dominated with his all-round brilliance. Let’s take a detailed look at the two stars who have bid farewell.

1. Mohit Sharma

The first to call time on his career is Indian pacer Mohit Sharma, who shocked everyone by retiring from all forms of cricket just before the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Mohit’s IPL journey began in 2013 with Chennai Super Kings, where he instantly made an impact by picking 20 wickets in his debut season under MS Dhoni. He raised his game even further in 2014, winning the Purple Cap. His final IPL stint came with Delhi Capitals in 2025.

Mohit Sharma’s IPL Journey

Across his IPL career, Mohit consistently delivered strong performances. From 2013 to 2020, he represented CSK, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals. After going unsold in 2021, Gujarat Titans revived his career in 2022. His standout season came in 2023, when he took 27 wickets at the age of 35. He followed it with 13 wickets in 2024 and played a handful of games for Delhi in 2025. In total, Mohit featured in 120 IPL matches, taking 134 wickets, and built a reputation as a reliable death-overs specialist.

2. Andre Russell

The second major name to retire ahead of IPL 2026 is West Indies superstar Andre Russell, one of the most feared all-rounders the league has ever seen. Russell made his IPL debut for Delhi in 2012, but his rise to superstardom began after joining Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014.

He became the backbone of KKR for more than a decade. With KKR releasing him ahead of 2026, Russell chose to retire gracefully.

Andre Russell’s IPL Legacy

Russell carved out a legendary IPL career with his explosive batting, sharp bowling, and electric fielding. In 140 matches, he smashed 2,651 runs and picked up 123 wickets. He won the IPL MVP award twice - in 2015 and 2019 - and played a key role in KKR’s title victories in 2014 and 2024. Though he has retired as a player at 37, Russell will continue with the franchise as “Power Coach” starting IPL 2026.