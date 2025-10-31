Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2026 Retention: 3 Big Players Who Might Be Let Go Ft. Mohammed Shami

As IPL 2026 retention deadline approaches, these potential releases highlight the fine balance between experience and form - and the tough financial decisions franchises must make to stay competitive.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
With IPL 2026 retention deadline reportedly set for November 15, all ten franchises are expected to face tough decisions. As BCCI prepares to finalize the rules, teams will need to balance loyalty with strategy - releasing some big names to maximize their auction purse. And this year, a few surprising cuts could be on the horizon.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Punjab Kings)

IPL’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal, was snapped up by Punjab Kings for a hefty ₹18 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. However, at this stage of his career, PBKS might reconsider investing such a large sum in a veteran spinner past his prime.

Despite his legacy, Chahal’s recent numbers tell a mixed story - 16 wickets in 14 matches with an economy rate of 9.55, his most expensive season so far. His consistency has dipped. PBKS could release him to free up funds.

Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

A potential headline-maker this retention window, Sanju Samson’s long association with Rajasthan Royals may be nearing an end. Having captained RR in 67 matches and scored over 4200 runs, Samson has been a cornerstone of the franchise.

However, injury struggles and changes in RR’s coaching setup have strained the relationship. Samson managed to play only nine matches last season, impacting his form and leadership role. Speculation is growing that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could target him as a long-term replacement for MS Dhoni, making his RR exit a real possibility.

Mohammed Shami (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, the big call revolves around Mohammed Shami. Signed for ₹10 crore, the veteran pacer had a disappointing IPL 2025, taking just six wickets in nine games while conceding runs at 11.23 an over.

Shami’s dip in pace and control was evident throughout the season, forcing SRH to rely more on younger bowlers like Ehsan Malinga and Simarjeet Singh. At 35, fitness concerns and declining form could prompt SRH to release him and reclaim a large portion of their purse. Still, they might opt to re-sign him at a lower price if they value his experience.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
