Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeSportsCricketCSK Bids Goodbye To Ravindra Jadeja, Welcomes Sanju Samson In Style - Watch

CSK Bids Goodbye To Ravindra Jadeja, Welcomes Sanju Samson In Style - Watch

Ravindra Jadeja has been a key figure for CSK since 2012, contributing to three IPL titles in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai Super Kings have completed a major trade ahead of IPL 2026, bringing Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Speaking about the move, CSK Managing Director KS Viswanathan said, "Transitioning a team is never simple. Letting go of a player like Ravindra Jadeja, who has been a cornerstone of the franchise for over a decade, along with Sam Curran, was one of the toughest decisions in the history of the team."

Ravindra Jadeja has been a key figure for CSK since 2012, contributing to three IPL titles in 2018, 2021, and 2023. The all-rounder has taken over 150 wickets and scored more than 2,300 runs for the franchise.

CSK's tribute to Ravindra Jadeja

Sanju Samson brings extensive experience to CSK, having amassed over 4,500 IPL runs during his career. A decade-long IPL veteran, Samson has played for both Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. He captained RR for five seasons (2021-2025) and led the team to the finals in 2022.

CSK welcomes Sanju Samson to 'Yellow Den' in Style

Chennai Super Kings Managing Director, KS Viswanathan's statement: 

"The decision was taken with mutual understanding with both Jadeja and Curran. We are deeply grateful for Jadeja's extraordinary contributions and the legacy he leaves behind. We wish both Jadeja and Curran the best for the future.

"We also welcome Sanju Samson, whose skill-set and achievements complement our ambitions. This decision has been made with great thought, respect, and a long-term vision."

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sanju Samson CSK Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
India
9 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At J&K's Nowgam Police Station While Handling Explosives Seized In Faridabad
9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Detonate In J&K's Nowgam Police Station
Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Advertisement

Videos

Jammu And Kashmir News: Deadly Naugam Blast Kills 9, Injures 29 As Probe Intensifies
Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget