CSK Bids Goodbye To Ravindra Jadeja, Welcomes Sanju Samson In Style - Watch

Chennai Super Kings have completed a major trade ahead of IPL 2026, bringing Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Speaking about the move, CSK Managing Director KS Viswanathan said, "Transitioning a team is never simple. Letting go of a player like Ravindra Jadeja, who has been a cornerstone of the franchise for over a decade, along with Sam Curran, was one of the toughest decisions in the history of the team."

Ravindra Jadeja has been a key figure for CSK since 2012, contributing to three IPL titles in 2018, 2021, and 2023. The all-rounder has taken over 150 wickets and scored more than 2,300 runs for the franchise.

CSK's tribute to Ravindra Jadeja

200 Matches

2354 Runs

152 wickets

94 catches



When history speaks of courage in Yellove,

it will echo your name. 💛⚔️



Thank You, Ravindra Jadeja! 🫡#WhistlePodu #ThalapathyForever pic.twitter.com/WNMlgSOIgD — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 15, 2025

Sanju Samson brings extensive experience to CSK, having amassed over 4,500 IPL runs during his career. A decade-long IPL veteran, Samson has played for both Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. He captained RR for five seasons (2021-2025) and led the team to the finals in 2022.

CSK welcomes Sanju Samson to 'Yellow Den' in Style

Chennai Super Kings Managing Director, KS Viswanathan's statement:

"The decision was taken with mutual understanding with both Jadeja and Curran. We are deeply grateful for Jadeja's extraordinary contributions and the legacy he leaves behind. We wish both Jadeja and Curran the best for the future.

“Decision taken on mutual agreement with Jadeja and Curran.” - CSK MD Kasi Viswanathan speaks on the trade. #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/8HAZrdIBJP — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 15, 2025

"We also welcome Sanju Samson, whose skill-set and achievements complement our ambitions. This decision has been made with great thought, respect, and a long-term vision."