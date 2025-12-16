Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sent shockwaves through the IPL 2026 mini-auction, purchasing uncapped Indian all-rounder Prashant Veer for an unprecedented ₹14.20 crore.

This astonishing price tag shattered all previous benchmarks, instantly making the 20-year-old Uttar Pradesh cricketer the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the Indian Premier League.

The bidding for Veer, who began at a modest base price of ₹30 lakh, quickly escalated into a tense, protracted duel between CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Both franchises demonstrated a clear intent to secure the highly-rated youngster, pushing the price far past the previous uncapped record, held by Avesh Khan at ₹10 crore (2022). It was CSK who ultimately clinched the deal, signaling a massive investment in their future core.

Who is Prashant Veer?

Prashant Veer is an exciting left-handed batter and slow left-arm spinner, a versatile combination that makes him a rare commodity in Indian cricket.

This dual-threat ability is the driving force behind his valuation. Franchises, particularly CSK, view him as a strategic, long-term acquisition. His profile closely mirrors that of a certain superstar all-rounder who recently departed the franchise.

CSK’s substantial spend strongly suggests they are eyeing Veer as the eventual replacement for the legendary Ravindra Jadeja, who was recently traded out. Veer's capacity to bowl economical left-arm spin and contribute valuable runs with explosive lower-order hitting makes him an ideal candidate to fill the significant gap left in the squad's balance.

Veer's exceptional performances in the domestic circuit, particularly in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the UP T20 League, where he showcased both wicket-taking ability and an aggressive batting strike rate, were instrumental in catching the eye of IPL scouts.

His purchase is a defining moment for the auction, validating the league’s willingness to bet big on high-potential, homegrown Indian talent.

