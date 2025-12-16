Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWho Is Prashant Veer? Costliest Uncapped Player In IPL Auction History

Who Is Prashant Veer? Costliest Uncapped Player In IPL Auction History

The 20-year-old Uttar Pradesh cricketer is now the most expensive uncapped player in the history of Indian Premier League.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 05:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sent shockwaves through the IPL 2026 mini-auction, purchasing uncapped Indian all-rounder Prashant Veer for an unprecedented ₹14.20 crore.

This astonishing price tag shattered all previous benchmarks, instantly making the 20-year-old Uttar Pradesh cricketer the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the Indian Premier League.

The bidding for Veer, who began at a modest base price of ₹30 lakh, quickly escalated into a tense, protracted duel between CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Both franchises demonstrated a clear intent to secure the highly-rated youngster, pushing the price far past the previous uncapped record, held by Avesh Khan at ₹10 crore (2022). It was CSK who ultimately clinched the deal, signaling a massive investment in their future core.

Who is Prashant Veer?

Prashant Veer is an exciting left-handed batter and slow left-arm spinner, a versatile combination that makes him a rare commodity in Indian cricket.

This dual-threat ability is the driving force behind his valuation. Franchises, particularly CSK, view him as a strategic, long-term acquisition. His profile closely mirrors that of a certain superstar all-rounder who recently departed the franchise.

Check the full list of Players Sold in IPL 2026 mini auction 

CSK’s substantial spend strongly suggests they are eyeing Veer as the eventual replacement for the legendary Ravindra Jadeja, who was recently traded out. Veer's capacity to bowl economical left-arm spin and contribute valuable runs with explosive lower-order hitting makes him an ideal candidate to fill the significant gap left in the squad's balance.

Veer's exceptional performances in the domestic circuit, particularly in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the UP T20 League, where he showcased both wicket-taking ability and an aggressive batting strike rate, were instrumental in catching the eye of IPL scouts.

His purchase is a defining moment for the auction, validating the league’s willingness to bet big on high-potential, homegrown Indian talent.

Also on ABP Live | 

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK IPL Auction Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction Prashant Veer Costliest Uncapped Player
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bondi Beach Shooter Originally From Hyderabad, Had 'Limited Contact' With Family In India: Police
Bondi Beach Shooter Originally From Hyderabad, Had 'Limited Contact' With Family In India: Police
Cities
Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI in 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI in 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
India
Bengal Sports Minister Resigns Over Chaos At Messi's Kolkata Stadium Event
Bengal Sports Minister Resigns Over Chaos At Messi's Kolkata Stadium Event
India
'Immoral To Remove Bapu's Name:' Priyanka Gandhi Slams MGNREGA Name Change Move
'Immoral To Remove Bapu's Name:' Priyanka Gandhi Slams MGNREGA Name Change Move
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget