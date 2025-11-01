Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND-W vs SA-W Final: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, And Match Prediction

IND-W vs SA-W Final: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, And Match Prediction

A new world champion will be crowned this time, as neither team has won the title before.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Women’s World Cup 2025 final will witness India taking on South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Under Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership, India scripted history in the semifinals by successfully chasing down 339 runs against Australia - highest-ever chase in women’s ODI history.

The thrilling victory propelled India into their third ODI World Cup final, while South Africa will be featuring in the summit clash for the first time.

India’s historic win came on the back of a stunning unbeaten 127 from Jemimah Rodrigues, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who had struggled earlier in the tournament, found her rhythm with a brilliant 89-run knock in the semifinal.

Focus on India’s Opening Pair

After replacing injured Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma managed just 10 runs in the semifinal. However, along with Smriti Mandhana, she’ll play a vital role at the top if India hopes to lift the trophy. A strong start could set the tone for another memorable chase.

Bowling Challenge Ahead

South Africa’s skipper Laura Wolvaardt, fresh off a magnificent 169 in the semifinal, will be the biggest threat for India. The new-ball pair of Renuka Singh and Kranti Gaud must look to dismiss her early to tilt the game in India’s favour.

In the middle overs, Nallapureddy Charani has been consistent in containing runs, while Deepti Sharma, despite an expensive semifinal, remains crucial with both bat and ball.

Head-to-Head Record (ODIs)

Total Matches: 34

India Won: 20

South Africa Won: 13

No Result: 1

DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

The DY Patil surface is known to favour batters, hinting at a high-scoring final. However, spinners could have an impact as the game progresses. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first, especially with a 25% chance of rain predicted around 2 PM. The average first-innings score here is around 220 runs.

Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Nallapureddy Charani, Renuka Singh.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Annerie Derksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

IND-W vs SA-W Match Prediction

A new world champion will be crowned this time, as neither team has won the title before.

India, with their superior head-to-head record and home advantage, start favourites with a 70% chance of victory. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side also carries momentum after defeating Australia at this very venue - making them the stronger contender for the crown.

When and Where to Watch

The Women’s World Cup 2025 Final will be played on Sunday, November 2, at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports, and live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA Pitch Report SA Vs IND INDW Vs SAW Final IND Vs SA Predicted Playing XIs IND Vs SA Match Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
Cities
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
India
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Election 2025
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish Kumar's Message For Bihar As Poll Dates Near
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish's Video Message For Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget