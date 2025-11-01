IND-W vs SA-W Final: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, And Match Prediction

Women’s World Cup 2025 final will witness India taking on South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Under Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership, India scripted history in the semifinals by successfully chasing down 339 runs against Australia - highest-ever chase in women’s ODI history.

The thrilling victory propelled India into their third ODI World Cup final, while South Africa will be featuring in the summit clash for the first time.

India’s historic win came on the back of a stunning unbeaten 127 from Jemimah Rodrigues, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who had struggled earlier in the tournament, found her rhythm with a brilliant 89-run knock in the semifinal.

Focus on India’s Opening Pair

After replacing injured Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma managed just 10 runs in the semifinal. However, along with Smriti Mandhana, she’ll play a vital role at the top if India hopes to lift the trophy. A strong start could set the tone for another memorable chase.

Bowling Challenge Ahead

South Africa’s skipper Laura Wolvaardt, fresh off a magnificent 169 in the semifinal, will be the biggest threat for India. The new-ball pair of Renuka Singh and Kranti Gaud must look to dismiss her early to tilt the game in India’s favour.

In the middle overs, Nallapureddy Charani has been consistent in containing runs, while Deepti Sharma, despite an expensive semifinal, remains crucial with both bat and ball.

Head-to-Head Record (ODIs)

Total Matches: 34

India Won: 20

South Africa Won: 13

No Result: 1

DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

The DY Patil surface is known to favour batters, hinting at a high-scoring final. However, spinners could have an impact as the game progresses. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first, especially with a 25% chance of rain predicted around 2 PM. The average first-innings score here is around 220 runs.

Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Nallapureddy Charani, Renuka Singh.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Annerie Derksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

IND-W vs SA-W Match Prediction

A new world champion will be crowned this time, as neither team has won the title before.

India, with their superior head-to-head record and home advantage, start favourites with a 70% chance of victory. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side also carries momentum after defeating Australia at this very venue - making them the stronger contender for the crown.

When and Where to Watch

The Women’s World Cup 2025 Final will be played on Sunday, November 2, at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports, and live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.