WATCH: Dressing Room Erupts After Akash Deep's Heroics - Captain Gill's Reaction Goes Viral

The intensity of the Oval Test between India and England has reached new heights, with Day 3 kicking off in India’s favor. Fast bowler Akash Deep, sent in as a nightwatchman, turned heads not just with the ball but also with the bat, registering his maiden international half-century.

He eventually departed after a superb knock of 66 runs, sparking celebrations both on the field and in the dressing room.

Akash Deep Shines With a Counterattacking 66

Originally included for his bowling prowess, Akash Deep showcased unexpected flair with the bat. Resuming play on the third day, he brought up his first international fifty in just 71 deliveries. Displaying solid technique and confidence, he smashed 12 boundaries during his stay at the crease.

His gritty innings eventually came to an end at 66 off 94 balls when Jamie Overton dismissed him, but not before Akash Deep played a key role in shifting momentum in India’s favor.

Dressing Room Reaction Goes Viral

Akash Deep’s innings wasn’t just acknowledged on the field—it drew thunderous applause from the Indian camp as well. A video circulating on social media captured a heartwarming moment: head coach Gautam Gambhir, skipper Shubman Gill, and senior players like Ravindra Jadeja stood up and applauded as Akash Deep returned to the pavilion.

Watch Video

AKASH DEEP – THE STAR...!!! 🌟⁰Just scored his highest ever First-Class score — and that too in a Test match! 🤯⁰What a moment for him and Team India 👏⁰~ What’s your take on this 🤔 #INDvsENG #ENGvIND



pic.twitter.com/bP2dxWZhAt — Kavya Maran (@Kavya_Maran_SRH) August 2, 2025

Earlier, Gill and Jadeja were even seen motioning to Akash Deep to raise his helmet in celebration after reaching the milestone, though he appeared slightly unsure of the gesture.

Crucial Partnership With Jaiswal

Before his dismissal, Akashdeep stitched a valuable 107-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, helping India build a solid foundation. His unexpected contribution with the bat gave Team India the upper hand in a high-pressure match and further cemented his growing stature as a reliable all-round performer.