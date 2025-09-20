Why Team India Will Wear Pink In Women's 3rd ODI Against Australia

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWhy Team India Will Wear Pink In Women's 3rd ODI Against Australia

For India women vs Australia women 3rd ODI match, the Indian women’s team will don pink jerseys instead of their usual blue.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 12:39 PM (IST)

The ODI series between India and Australia women’s teams serves as a warm-up ahead of the 2025 Women’s World Cup.

With the series tied 1-1, the third ODI is set for today at 1:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Fans can watch live on Star Sports and online via JioHotstar.

For this match, the Indian women’s team will don pink jerseys instead of their usual blue.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and teammates announced this move on social media to raise awareness about breast cancer, sending a strong message of solidarity and support. Fans and cricket enthusiasts have applauded the gesture, praising both the BCCI and the team.

Watch Video

With the final ODI deciding momentum ahead of the Women’s World Cup starting September 30, India aims to defeat Australia and enter the global tournament with confidence.

IND Women vs AUS Women 3rd ODI Preview

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia women’s teams is currently tied 1-1.

In the first ODI, India started strong, but Australia bounced back in the second ODI, leveling the series. Both teams have shown a mix of experienced stars and emerging talent, giving fans an exciting contest ahead of the 2025 Women’s World Cup.

The third ODI, scheduled today at 1:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, will be the decider. With the series tied, both teams will be aiming to win the final match and gain confidence before the World Cup, making this clash a high-stakes encounter.

As of September 2025, India and Australia have faced each other 58 times in Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs). Australia leads the head-to-head record with 47 wins, while India has secured 11 victories. There have been no abandoned matches between the two teams in this format.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Smriti Mandhana India Women Vs Australia Women IND Vs AUS Harmanpreet Kaur Ind W Vs Aus W Ind W Vs AUs W 3rd ODI India Women Pink Jersey
