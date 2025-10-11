Watch - Sai Sudharsan Pulls Off Stunning Catch In IND vs WI Test

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWatch - Sai Sudharsan Pulls Off Stunning Catch In IND vs WI Test

Sai Sudharsan takes a stunning reflex catch at short-leg in the IND vs WI 2nd Test, adding to his earlier 87-run knock. Watch the moment that left everyone in disbelief.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 02:50 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sai Sudharsan pulled off quite the catch fielding at forward short-leg in the second India vs West Indies Test match, which is being played in New Delhi.

John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul were out to bat for the away side after the home side's captain, Shubman Gill, declared their innings at the score of 518/5.

In the eighth over of the West Indian innings, Campbell swept hard at Ravindra Jadeja, which resulted in a catch that left everyone in disbelief.

India's Sai Sudharsan's With A Stunner - Watch

Sai Sudharsan got up as John Campbell swept, likely attempting to get out of the way. However, the ball hit the back of the fielder's hand (which was covering his torso), bounced off his helmet's grill and nestled in his hand. 

The catch was registered, which everyone else took a second to notice. Even the batsman was left in disbelief at what had just happened. 

The Indian team rushed towards Sudharsan to celebrate, who looked to be in quite the pain, and was soon taken off the ground to tend to his hand.

IND vs WI: Sudharsan's Heroics With The Bat

This stunning catch is not the only contribution of Sai Sudharsan in this match. During India's first innings, he came to bat at number three, and had a solid knock.

He scored 87 runs off 165 balls, for which he was much appreciated. Sudharsan's innings featured 12 boundaries, and the partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who himself hit 175, put India in a commanding position.

Check out: ‘Grateful For What I’ve Done Today, But...’: Sai Sudharsan Reacts After Scoring 87 in IND vs WI Test

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI India Vs West Indies Live Streaming Ind Vs Wi Test Sai Sudharsan Catch Sai Sudharsan Video Sai Sudharsan Catch Video Sai Sudharsan Viral Video India Vs Wi Live Score Ind Vs Wi Catch Video
