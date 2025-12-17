IND vs SA Live Score, 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Aims To Win Another T20 Series

After three IND vs SA T20I clashes, the Men in Blue lead this five-match series 2-1, and a win today will guarantee them the bilateral trophy.

That would mark yet another series victory for Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain, who so far, has a perfect record despite not being able to fire with the bat.

However, the Proteas have put up a fierce competition on this tour in all formats, both with the bat and ball, and so, winning any clash will not be an easy task.

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Record Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 Series

Suryakumar Yadav was crowned India's captain in the shortest format shortly after Gautam Gambhir's appointment as the national team's Head Coach.

This coach and captain duo, as of this writing, has been flawless, having won all bilateral series that have come their way.

These include opponents like England and Australia, along with an undefeated run in the Asia Cup, winning three matches against arch rivals, Pakistan.

The Men in Blue are now on the cusp of yet another T20 series victory, this time against South Africa, but for that, they need to win one of the two remaining fixtures.

The penultimate game of the series will be held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where India have won all three of their T20 international matches. The record suggests batting first has been advantageous at this venue, but the dew factor could change the dynamics.

India vs South Africa: T20 Series Squads

IND - Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

SA - Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs