India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup Clash Sets Historic Record

India vs Pakistan is perhaps the most historic rivalry in cricket. The rarity of this fixture, since IND and PAK do not compete in bilaterals, generates a lot of buzz during multi-nation tournaments.

The rivals recently met at the ICC Women's World Cup, and as per general expectation, it was India that emerged victorious.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has just revealed that this encounter has become the the most-watched women’s international cricket match ever. It attracted 28.4 million viewers, amassing a mammoth watch time of 1.87 billion minutes.

Notably, India is also involved in setting another major viewership record at this World Cup. Their match against Australia drew 4.8 million peak concurrent viewers on the JioHotstar streaming platform, which has made for another milestone in women’s cricket.

India's Journey At Women's World Cup 2025 So Far

As of this writing, October 17, 2025, India has played 4 matches at this year's ICC Women's World Cup, and has won 2 games, beating Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Their losses have come against South Africa and Australia, and with just three more games left to play, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side finds itself in a bothering spot.

England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh are India's final three opponents, and they will need to show a lot of grit and improvement from past losses to ensure qualification to the semi final.

ICC Women's World Cup: India Remaining Schedule

As mentioned, India has three more games left to play in this stage of the Women's ODI World Cup. Here are the dates for the fixtures:

IND vs ENG - October 19, 2025

IND vs NZ - October 23, 2025

IND vs BAN - October 26, 2025

The side seemingly being backed into a corner with must-win games to ensure further progress in the tournament is expected to generate strong viewership stats as fans look to cheer on the Indian team in their remaining World Cup campaign.