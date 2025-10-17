Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup Clash Sets Historic Record

India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup Clash Sets Historic Record

India vs Pakistan, played on October 5, 2025 at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 set a new record as the most-watched women’s international cricket match ever.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 03:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India vs Pakistan is perhaps the most historic rivalry in cricket. The rarity of this fixture, since IND and PAK do not compete in bilaterals, generates a lot of buzz during multi-nation tournaments.

The rivals recently met at the ICC Women's World Cup, and as per general expectation, it was India that emerged victorious.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has just revealed that this encounter has become the the most-watched women’s international cricket match ever. It attracted 28.4 million viewers, amassing a mammoth watch time of 1.87 billion minutes. 

Notably, India is also involved in setting another major viewership record at this World Cup. Their match against Australia drew 4.8 million peak concurrent viewers on the JioHotstar streaming platform, which has made for another milestone in women’s cricket.

India's Journey At Women's World Cup 2025 So Far

As of this writing, October 17, 2025, India has played 4 matches at this year's ICC Women's World Cup, and has won 2 games, beating Sri Lanka and Pakistan. 

Their losses have come against South Africa and Australia, and with just three more games left to play, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side finds itself in a bothering spot.

England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh are India's final three opponents, and they will need to show a lot of grit and improvement from past losses to ensure qualification to the semi final.

ICC Women's World Cup: India Remaining Schedule

As mentioned, India has three more games left to play in this stage of the Women's ODI World Cup. Here are the dates for the fixtures:

IND vs ENG - October 19, 2025

IND vs NZ - October 23, 2025

IND vs BAN - October 26, 2025

The side seemingly being backed into a corner with must-win games to ensure further progress in the tournament is expected to generate strong viewership stats as fans look to cheer on the Indian team in their remaining World Cup campaign.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICC IND Vs PAK Ind Vs Pak Records IND Vs PAK Stats India VS Pakistan Ind Vs Pak Viewership India Vs Pakistan Viewership Records Women's World Cup Viewership Records
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
World
Singapore Police Find No Suspicion of Foul Play In Zubeen Garg’s Death, Investigation Ongoing
Singapore Police Find No Suspicion of Foul Play In Zubeen Garg’s Death, Investigation Ongoing
India
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Note Of ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams, Seeks Response From Centre
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Note Of ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams, Seeks Response From Centre
Cities
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget