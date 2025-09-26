Two Pakistan Cricketers In Trouble, Doubtful For IND vs PAK Final

The stage is set for Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, scheduled for September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After two fiery encounters earlier in the tournament, the arch-rivals are once again gearing up for a high-stakes showdown. However, fresh controversy has emerged, with reports suggesting that two Pakistan players could be sidelined from the final.

Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan under ICC scrutiny

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lodged a complaint with the ICC against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, citing behavior that breached the spirit of the game during the September 21 clash.

In its submission, BCCI highlighted videos showing Haris making personal remarks to Indian batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, followed by an offensive gesture referencing a plane crash. Farhan, meanwhile, drew attention for marking his fifty with a gun gesture.

ICC has taken the matter seriously and scheduled a hearing for September 26. Depending on the verdict, both players could escape with a warning or face a one-match suspension, which would rule them out of the final against India.

Suryakumar Yadav cleared of charges

On the other hand, Pakistan’s complaint against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed. Surya had dedicated India’s win on September 14 to the Army while referencing the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Match referee Richie Richardson heard the case on September 25, where Surya pleaded not guilty. He was found guilty of a Level 1 offense but was let off with a warning and advised to avoid such remarks in the future.

Pakistan Head Coach Outlines Strategy Ahead Of India Clash

India and Pakistan have never faced each other in the Asia Cup final since the tournament began in 1984, back when it was first hosted in Sharjah.

"We know that we played on the 14th. We played on the 21st. But really, the only match that really counts is the one at the end. And that will be our focus. Trying to play our best game when it counts," Hesson replied to a query about his message to his players ahead of Sunday's final after they comfortably disposed off a meek challenge from Bangladesh by 11 runs here on Thursday.