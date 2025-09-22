Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket"Special Player": Mohammad Kaif Praises Abhishek Sharma For IND vs PAK Heroics

Former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif, has showered praise on Abhishek Sharma, calling him a special player, and stating that he has a great future ahead of him.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 05:59 PM (IST)

Abhishek Sharma has greatly impressed the cricketing world with his display of aggressive batting at the Asia Cup. India has been getting fiery starts from him on a consistent basis, another fine example of which came last night.

Chasing 172 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 fixture, Abhishek started with a six right off the first ball, and this was against Shaheen Afridi. He went on to hit six fours and five sixes, reaching a score of 74 off 39 deliveries before departing. 

Indian cricket veteran, Mohammad Kaif, has now showered praise on the batsman, calling him a special player, and stating that he has a great future ahead of him.

Mohammad Kaif in Awe of Abhishek Sharma

Here's what mohammad Kaif tweeted about Abhishek Sharma from his official X account, @MohammadKaif:

"Abhishek Sharma is a special player - confident, skilled and a rock star who loves the spotlight and big stage. Six off Shaheen Afridi's first ball and not getting intimidated by pressure of India-Pak pressure game. Great future ahead of him."

During the India vs Pakistan match last night, Kaif had made another tweet, describing the Sunrisers Hyderabad player as the best attacker of pace and spin in the world:

"Abhishek Sharma is the best attacker of fast and spin bowling in the world."

While Abhishek did not take India to the finish line himself, he was instrumental in the chase, putting his team in prime position for the victory by the time he got out.

Him and Shubman Gill recorded a 100-run partnership within 10 overs, which never let the Men in Blue come under any sort of pressure. 

What's Next for India at the Asia Cup?

India will be in action next on September 24, 2025 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After that, they will face Sri Lanka on September 26 at the same venue.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Mohammad Kaif Abhishek Sharma Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 INDIA Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Abhishek Sharma Asia Cup
