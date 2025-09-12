Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan, Playing XI: Star Bowler At Risk Of Being Benched

India vs Pakistan, Playing XI: Star Bowler At Risk Of Being Benched

India's upcoming clash against Pakistan is set to be a high-pressure contest, and team balance will play a crucial role in India’s selection strategy.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a winning note, defeating UAE by nine wickets in their opening encounter.

The victory was set up by a stellar bowling performance, with Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube dismantling the opposition. Kuldeep picked up four wickets, while Dube claimed three, bundling UAE out for just 57 runs.

Chasing the modest target, openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill sealed the win with ease.

Kuldeep Yadav’s Spin Magic

Kuldeep Yadav turned the game on its head with a breathtaking spell, finishing with figures of 4/7 in 2.1 overs.

The left-arm wrist spinner claimed three wickets in a single over, dismissing Rahul Chopra, Mohammad Wasim, and Harshit Kaushish in quick succession. His efforts earned him the Player of the Match award and further highlighted his value in the shortest format.

Selection Dilemma for IND vs PAK

Despite his heroics, Kuldeep’s place in India's next match against Pakistan on September 14 isn’t guaranteed.

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar even suggested on social media that Kuldeep might be left out despite his three-wicket over against UAE.

“Kuldeep has 3 in one over. May not play the next game now," Sanjay Manjrekar posted on X, adding a cheeky emoji.

The comment, made in a lighter vein, resonated with many fans who have frequently raised concerns about the way Kuldeep Yadav has been handled by different team managements, including the current head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Against Pakistan, India are expected to strengthen their pace attack. With only Jasprit Bumrah featuring as a frontline seamer in the first match, Arshdeep Singh could be drafted into the playing XI.

This could force the management to bench a spinner. Varun Chakravarthy has been consistent in T20s, while Axar Patel’s all-round abilities make him undroppable. That leaves Kuldeep Yadav as the most likely candidate to miss out, despite his match-winning performance.

India's upcoming clash against Pakistan is set to be a high-pressure contest, and team balance will play a crucial role in India’s selection strategy.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kuldeep Yadav Asia Cup IND Vs PAK PAK Vs IND India Vs Pakistan Playing XI Asia Cup 2025 Ind Playing XI Vs Pak
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
India
CP Radhakrishnan Is India’s 15th Vice-President, Oath Administered By President Murmu: WATCH
CP Radhakrishnan Is India’s 15th Vice-President, Oath Administered By President Murmu: WATCH
Cities
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
OTT
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Breaking: Massive Landslide In West Sikkim’s Gyalshing, 4 Dead, 3 Missing Amid Heavy Rain
Breaking: CP Radhakrishnan To Take Oath As 15th Vice President Of India At 10 AM Today
Breaking: Security Forces Eliminate 10 Naxals In Chhattisgarh, ₹1 Crore Bounty Leader Among Dead
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Close Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead, Fbi Launches Massive Manhunt
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget