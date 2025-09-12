India vs Pakistan, Playing XI: Star Bowler At Risk Of Being Benched

India began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a winning note, defeating UAE by nine wickets in their opening encounter.

The victory was set up by a stellar bowling performance, with Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube dismantling the opposition. Kuldeep picked up four wickets, while Dube claimed three, bundling UAE out for just 57 runs.

Chasing the modest target, openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill sealed the win with ease.

Kuldeep Yadav’s Spin Magic

Kuldeep Yadav turned the game on its head with a breathtaking spell, finishing with figures of 4/7 in 2.1 overs.

The left-arm wrist spinner claimed three wickets in a single over, dismissing Rahul Chopra, Mohammad Wasim, and Harshit Kaushish in quick succession. His efforts earned him the Player of the Match award and further highlighted his value in the shortest format.

Selection Dilemma for IND vs PAK

Despite his heroics, Kuldeep’s place in India's next match against Pakistan on September 14 isn’t guaranteed.

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar even suggested on social media that Kuldeep might be left out despite his three-wicket over against UAE.

“Kuldeep has 3 in one over. May not play the next game now," Sanjay Manjrekar posted on X, adding a cheeky emoji.

The comment, made in a lighter vein, resonated with many fans who have frequently raised concerns about the way Kuldeep Yadav has been handled by different team managements, including the current head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Against Pakistan, India are expected to strengthen their pace attack. With only Jasprit Bumrah featuring as a frontline seamer in the first match, Arshdeep Singh could be drafted into the playing XI.

This could force the management to bench a spinner. Varun Chakravarthy has been consistent in T20s, while Axar Patel’s all-round abilities make him undroppable. That leaves Kuldeep Yadav as the most likely candidate to miss out, despite his match-winning performance.

India's upcoming clash against Pakistan is set to be a high-pressure contest, and team balance will play a crucial role in India’s selection strategy.