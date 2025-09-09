Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup: 7 Unforgettable Moments That Defined The Rivalry

India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup: 7 Unforgettable Moments That Defined The Rivalry

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India-Pakistan rivalry in cricket has always been about more than just runs and wickets - it is a contest layered with pride, pressure, and passion.

The Asia Cup, with its high-stakes clashes between the two giants, has delivered countless thrilling moments that fans still talk about.

Here are seven of the most iconic IND vs PAK moments from the tournament’s history.

1. Miandad’s Finish in 1986

The rivalry lit up early in the 1986 Asia Cup final when Javed Miandad’s last-ball six against Chetan Sharma gave Pakistan their first Asia Cup title. That moment became folklore in cricketing history.

2. Tendulkar vs Shoaib Akhtar, 2004

In 2004, Sachin Tendulkar played a memorable knock against a fiery Shoaib Akhtar-led attack, setting the tone for India’s dominance. His classy batting under pressure reminded fans of his ability to deliver in big matches.

3. Afridi’s Blitz, 2014

Shahid Afridi’s breathtaking cameo in the final overs of the 2014 Asia Cup group match stunned India. Two sixes in the last over against Ravichandran Ashwin sealed a dramatic win for Pakistan.

4. Kohli’s Masterclass, 2012

Virat Kohli’s 183 against Pakistan in Mirpur remains one of the greatest ODI knocks in Asia Cup history. Chasing 330, Kohli dismantled Pakistan’s bowling to lead India to a famous win.

5. Dhoni’s Finishing Touch, 2008

MS Dhoni’s calm captaincy and aggressive batting against Pakistan in the 2008 Asia Cup cemented his role as a dependable finisher. India chased down a stiff target with Dhoni leading the charge.

6. Bhuvneshwar’s Spell, 2016 (T20 Format)

In the 2016 Asia Cup, India’s bowlers dominated Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and others restricted Pakistan to just 83 runs, showcasing India’s firepower with the ball.

7. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Brilliance, 2018

With Virat Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma led India to back-to-back wins over Pakistan. His tactical moves and fluent batting underlined India’s depth and composure in big matches.

From Miandad’s last-ball heroics to Kohli’s record-breaking chase, these moments define why an India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash is never just another cricket match - it is cricket’s ultimate theatre.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
