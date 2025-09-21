Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4: Predicted Playing XIs

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4: Predicted Playing XIs

Since the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match venue is the same as that of their previous encounter, the Men in Blue are expected to field the same lineup. 

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 06:12 PM (IST)

The second India vs Pakistan match at the ACC Asia Cup 2025 will be underway in a few hours. The previous matchup, which took place in the tournament's group stage, saw the former demolish the latter in all departments. 

Needless to say, they will enter the upcoming fixture as favorites too, despite being challenged quite a bit by Oman in their last outing. 

The upcoming IND vs PAK match will be played in Dubai, and is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST. The official playing XIs have not been revealed just yet, but as we wait, let's take a look at the predicted India-Pakistan Playing XIs for their Asia Cup Super 4 fixture.

Asia Cup Super 4: IND vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted XI - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan Predicted XI - Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammed Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Hassan Nawaz, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy were even rested in their last match vs Oman in Abu Dhabi, and so, should be fresh for this game. 

Pakistan, on the other hand, are expected to continue with Haris Rauf, bolstering their bowling unit. He played his first Asia Cup 2025 match vs UAE and picked 2 wickets. He also has a good experience of IND vs PAK matches.

While Saim Ayub is yet to open his account with the bat in the tournament, the player is still expected to be a part of the playing XI, as he has been productive with the ball.

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
