IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: What's The Highest T20 Run Chase In Dubai?

Pakistan started strongly in the 2025 Asia Cup final, and while the middle-order collapse once again seems to be on the cards, a big score might still be achieved.

For the first time in Asia Cup history, India and Pakistan are meeting in the title clash. The final is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a venue known for tough batting conditions.

Yet, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman provided Pakistan with a steady opening stand. Here’s a look at the record for the highest successful T20 chase at this ground, and what totals India can realistically chase.

Highest successful chase in T20Is in Dubai

Sri Lanka holds the record for the highest successful chase in T20Is at Dubai, chasing 184 against Bangladesh in 2022.

Pakistan is next, having chased 182 against India in 2022. Afghanistan chased 180 against the UAE in 2016. Australia have also chased 177, while Sri Lanka managed 174 against India.

Sri Lanka – 184 runs (vs Bangladesh)

Pakistan – 182 runs (vs India)

Afghanistan – 180 runs (vs UAE)

Australia – 177 runs (vs Pakistan)

Sri Lanka – 174 runs (vs India)

India’s highest successful run chase in Dubai

India’s best chase at the Dubai Cricket Stadium is 172, achieved in a Super 4 Asia Cup match against Pakistan in this edition of the tournament itself.

The Men in Blue have played 14 T20Is here, winning 10. Out of those, six victories came while chasing. It is also worth noting that in all IND vs PAK matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, it has always been the chasing side that has won the match.

They struggled against Pakistan in the opening 6 overs tonight in the Asia Cup final, which suggested the possibility of a big total. initially. However, the Indian spinners were able to pull things back in the middle overs drastically.

