AAP Takes Early Lead As Punjab Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Vote Count Continues

Punjab Rural Body Elections: Counting of votes for the Punjab Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections is currently underway across the State, with officials tallying ballot papers at 154 counting centres spread over 141 locations. Given the scale of the exercise and the use of paper ballots, election authorities have indicated that the final results are likely to be declared late at night.

The local body elections, conducted in a tense political atmosphere ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, are being closely watched as an indicator of the prevailing political mood in rural areas.

High-Stakes Contest Across Thousands Of Seats

The elections saw more than 9,000 candidates in the fray, contesting 347 Zila Parishad seats and 2,838 Panchayat Samiti seats. The contests were marked by intense competition among major political parties, each aiming to consolidate its grassroots presence.

Polling took place amid allegations from opposition parties regarding obstruction of polling agents in certain areas. Despite these claims, voting concluded and the counting process began under tight security arrangements.

In the Zila Parishad segment, one zone in Khadoor Sahib recorded no valid nominations, bringing the effective total to 346 zones.

Zila Parishad Results: AAP Ahead

As per the latest available figures, results have been declared for a substantial number of Zila Parishad zones. Early trends show the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintaining a clear lead.

Out of the declared results so far, AAP has secured 80 seats, while the Congress has won 22 seats. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has taken 11 seats, while the BJP is yet to open its account. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has won one seat, and independents have secured six seats. Results for the remaining zones are awaited.

Earlier tallies also indicated AAP’s dominance, with the party leading in a majority of zones where counting has been completed.

Panchayat Samiti Trends Show Similar Pattern

In the Panchayat Samiti elections, out of 2,838 zones, 352 were declared unopposed, leaving elections held in 2,486 zones. Counting has progressed significantly, with results declared for over 1,600 zones so far.

AAP continues to lead in this segment as well, winning 828 seats. Congress follows with 382 seats, while SAD has secured 223. The BJP has won 45 seats, BSP has taken 25, and independents have emerged victorious in 102 zones. The CPI(M) has not won any seats so far.

Earlier consolidated figures also showed AAP ahead with 892 wins, while Congress, SAD, BJP, and others trailed behind.