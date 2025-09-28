India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final: Toss Could Decide Winner At Dubai

India, defending Asia Cup champions, are set to take on arch rivals Pakistan in the final of the competition's 2025 edition.

Notably, this is the very first time that the Asia Cup final will feature an IND vs PAK match. With the trophy at stake, and all the recent dynamics between their players, this is sure to be an exhilerating fixture.

The Men in Blue, coming in with two comprehensive victories over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025, are firm favorites. However, the toss appears to have a good chance of deciding the winner. Here's how:

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: Dubai Dynamics

India and Pakistan have already faced off twice in Asia Cup 2025, both times at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and on both occasions, Suryakumar Yadav’s team emerged victorious. However, there’s an interesting pattern to this rivalry at this venue that goes beyond just recent form.

Historically, India and Pakistan have contested five T20 Internationals at the Dubai stadium, and a clear trend has emerged - every single match has been won by the chasing side.

This consistent outcome suggests that winning the toss and choosing to bowl first has played a pivotal role in shaping results between the two sides here.

The playing XIs for both teams will be revealed after the toss concludes, which is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST. However, these are all the players available for both teams in this tournament:

IND Asia Cup Full Squad - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

PAK Asia Cup Full Squad - Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim