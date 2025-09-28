Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final: Toss Could Decide Winner At Dubai

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final: Toss Could Decide Winner At Dubai

India are set to take on Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium later today in the Asia Cup final. Here's how the toss could impact the match at this venue.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 07:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India, defending Asia Cup champions, are set to take on arch rivals Pakistan in the final of the competition's 2025 edition.

Notably, this is the very first time that the Asia Cup final will feature an IND vs PAK match. With the trophy at stake, and all the recent dynamics between their players, this is sure to be an exhilerating fixture. 

The Men in Blue, coming in with two comprehensive victories over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025, are firm favorites. However, the toss appears to have a good chance of deciding the winner. Here's how:

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: Dubai Dynamics

India and Pakistan have already faced off twice in Asia Cup 2025, both times at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and on both occasions, Suryakumar Yadav’s team emerged victorious. However, there’s an interesting pattern to this rivalry at this venue that goes beyond just recent form.

Historically, India and Pakistan have contested five T20 Internationals at the Dubai stadium, and a clear trend has emerged - every single match has been won by the chasing side.

This consistent outcome suggests that winning the toss and choosing to bowl first has played a pivotal role in shaping results between the two sides here.

The playing XIs for both teams will be revealed after the toss concludes, which is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST. However, these are all the players available for both teams in this tournament:

IND Asia Cup Full Squad - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

PAK Asia Cup Full Squad - Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 07:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Live Streaming Asia Cup Final India Vs Pakistan Final Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Toss IND Vs PAK Final IND Vs PAK Final Live India Vs Pakistan Live Stream Asia Cup Final Live Streaming Asia Cup Final Live India Vs Pak Live Score Ind Vs Pak Free Live Stream India Vs Pakistan Toss India Vs Pak Dubai Toss
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
World
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Cities
Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In Sexual Harassment Case
Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In Sexual Harassment Case
Cities
Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway
Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget