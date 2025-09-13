BoycottINDvsPAK Trends Before IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match

The upcoming India vs Pakistan match at the ACC Asia Cup 2025 has resulted in major fan backlash, with many calling for a boycott.

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier this year in April, as well as the following military conflict, several Indian fans had expressed the desire to further sever cricketing ties with Pakistan.

The arch rivals haven't been engaging in bilateral series for many years now, and only face each other during ICC or other other multi-nation tournaments like the Asia Cup. However, after the terror attack, many had called for a complete boycott.

While the IND vs PAK match is officially still on schedule, the hashtag #boycottindvspak is trending on X as of this writing.

IND vs PAK Match Sparks Fan Backlash

Indian cricket fans have taken to social media to voice their anger and discontent with the Asia Cup India vs Pakistan match going on despite the Pahalgam terror attack taking place just a few months ago.

For instance, this fan, who usually looks forward to India-Pakistan matches, would not be watching tomorrow's game.

Being a cricket fanatic,I luk forward to #IndvsPak matches but now at our individual part, We all as an Indian mst boycott dis match & sudn’t give our viewership to this match on tv or any platform coz it’s not Ind vs Pak, Its India vs Terrorism🇮🇳#BoycottIndVsPak #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/XRxvgteKJj — Kiran Rauthan Chauhan (@KiranGorgeous99) September 13, 2025

One social media user said that as a proud Indian, they wouldn't even turn the TV on, let alone watch the match.

Another fan said that they couldn't tolerate the match taking place, and urged others to boycott the India vs Pakistan match.

I cannot tolerate our national team playing a nation who attacked our sovereignty. I sincerely urge every Indian to strictly boycott India vs Pakistan match.@BCCI #boycottindvspakmatch #boycottindvspak #boycottasiacup pic.twitter.com/L8HZiRhoDA — Mayuresh Palkar (@mayu4u) September 13, 2025

Here are some more #boycottindvspak tweets along the same lines:

Our soldiers’ families sacrifice everything - husbands, sons, fathers, brothers. 💔



Can’t we make one small sacrifice… to resist the ‘entertainment’ of India vs Pakistan cricket?



Some celebrations come drenched in blood. Remember that.🇮🇳#BoycottAsiaCup #BoycottINDVsPAK pic.twitter.com/FMr876qedY — Lt Colonel Vikas Gurjar 🇮🇳 (@Ltcolonelvikas) September 13, 2025

🇮🇳❤️🇮🇳 Boycott 🇮🇳IND vs PAK



As an Indian who bleeds tricolor, my heart beats for our brave soldiers on the border, not for cricket balls on the field. In times of tension, let's stand with the Army that protects us—skip the match, show real patriotism! Jai Hind! #BoycottIndVsPak… pic.twitter.com/SDCKctNeK4 — Ankur Kashyap (@ankurs000) September 10, 2025

In times of tension, true patriotism is standing by our soldiers not cheering for a match.



Let honor those who protect our nation above all. Jai Hind!#BoycottIndVsPak #BoycottAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/Q1st3AwEHF — Tanmay 𝕏 (@BeingTanu) September 13, 2025

I am not watching tomorrow’s ind v pak match. Are you?#BoycottAsiaCup #BoycottINDVsPAK — SNOWMAN❄️ (@Darkvelvetblue) September 13, 2025

How can BCCI even think of this match? No game is greater than the nation, no match is greater than the innocent lives we lost in the Pahalgam attack. I am boycotting the India ~ Pakistan match, and every Indian should too. #BoycottIndVsPak #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/ZiIVoAEBid — kaushik borah🇮🇳🤝🇷🇺 (@kaushik_93n) September 13, 2025

The IND vs PAK match, at the moment, is still on track officially to be played on September 14, 2025. However, it is worth noting that BCCI officials are reportedly planning an "invisible boycott".

