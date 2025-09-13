Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Home Sports Cricket #BoycottINDvsPAK Trends Before IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match

#BoycottINDvsPAK Trends Before IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match

The Asia Cup 2025 IND vs PAK match, at the moment, is officially still on track, but many fans have called for a boycott on social media, citing the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The upcoming India vs Pakistan match at the ACC Asia Cup 2025 has resulted in major fan backlash, with many calling for a boycott. 

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier this year in April, as well as the following military conflict, several Indian fans had expressed the desire to further sever cricketing ties with Pakistan.

The arch rivals haven't been engaging in bilateral series for many years now, and only face each other during ICC or other other multi-nation tournaments like the Asia Cup. However, after the terror attack, many had called for a complete boycott. 

While the IND vs PAK match is officially still on schedule, the hashtag #boycottindvspak is trending on X as of this writing.

IND vs PAK Match Sparks Fan Backlash

Indian cricket fans have taken to social media to voice their anger and discontent with the Asia Cup India vs Pakistan match going on despite the Pahalgam terror attack taking place just a few months ago.

For instance, this fan, who usually looks forward to India-Pakistan matches, would not be watching tomorrow's game.

One social media user said that as a proud Indian, they wouldn't even turn the TV on, let alone watch the match.

Another fan said that they couldn't tolerate the match taking place, and urged others to boycott the India vs Pakistan match.

Here are some more #boycottindvspak tweets along the same lines:

The IND vs PAK match, at the moment, is still on track officially to be played on September 14, 2025. However, it is worth noting that BCCI officials are reportedly planning an "invisible boycott".

Check out: IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Is BCCI Planning A Boycott?

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 04:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
LIVE CRICKET Score Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan India Vs Pakistan Boycott Ind Vs Pak Boycott Asia Cup Boycott
Read more
