IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Is BCCI Planning A Boycott?

India vs Pakistan is generally a highly-anticipated fixture in world cricket. However, fan sentiment is quite different regarding their next encounter, which will be in the Asia Cup, with many calling to boycott the game.

This comes in response to the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, India, earlier this year, and the subsequent military conflict between the two countries.

Interestingly, it is now being reported that officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could be planning an "invisible boycott" against the India vs Pakistan match on September 14, 2025 as well.

BCCI officials to boycott India vs Pakistan?

A report from Dainik Jagran claims that no BCCI official has reached Dubai, which is the IND vs PAK match venue, so far, and that most officials won't be there during the game either.

That said, the report suggests that while most have distanced themselves from the fixture, one official is expected to be present. Officially though, nothing as such as been announced by the BCCI yet.

IND vs PAK match tickets for the Asia Cup not being sold out, which is quite the contrast to the usual trend, had also been a topic of discussion of late. Fans usually have found it quite difficult to secure tickets for this high-profile fixture due to the overwhelming buzz, excitement, and rarity, as India and Pakistan don't compete in bilaterals and only meet in multi-nation tournaments.

While steep pricing could be one of the reasons behind it, the Indian public's sentiment following the terror attack and Operation Sindoor might be another major factor.

Will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match go on?

As of this writing, the Asia Cup 2025 encounter between India and Pakistan, both currently first and second, respectively, in the Group A table, is on schedule.

It will take place in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14, and start at 8:00 PM IST.