India vs Australia Women 3rd ODI: Live Streaming, TV Channels Info

HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Australia Women 3rd ODI: Live Streaming, TV Channels Info

IND W vs AUS W Live: A win here would boost India’s confidence ahead of the 2025 Women’s World Cup, starting September 30.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 01:20 PM (IST)

India women vs Australia women live streaming: Riding high on a record-breaking victory in the second ODI, the Indian women’s cricket team will look to seal their first-ever ODI series win against Australia in the deciding match of the three-match series on Saturday in Delhi.

A win here would boost India’s confidence ahead of the 2025 Women’s World Cup, starting September 30.

After a heavy defeat in the first ODI, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team staged a stunning comeback, winning the second match by 102 runs, marking Australia’s biggest defeat by runs and India’s first win over them in 12 encounters.

Despite the triumph, India’s fielding has been a concern, with 10 dropped catches in two matches. Fast bowlers Renuka Thakur and Kranti Gaud dismantled Australia’s top order, supported by spinners, while Arundhati Reddy added depth to the pace attack.

India’s batting relied heavily on Smriti Mandhana, who scored a century, and the middle order will need consistent contributions from Harmanpreet, Harleen Deol, and Richa Ghosh, especially with Jemimah Rodrigues out due to illness.

IND vs AUS Women 3rd ODI: TV Channels & Live Streaming

India

Live TV: Star Sports Network (all Star Sports channels)

Streaming: JioHotstar (app & website), Fancode

Australia

Live TV: Fox Sports

Streaming: Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

United Kingdom

Live TV: Sky Sports (or affiliated broadcasters)

Streaming: Discovery+ or Sky’s streaming platforms

USA & Canada

Live TV: Willow TV

Streaming: Willow TV streaming service

Fans worldwide can catch the deciding ODI live, ensuring they don’t miss the action ahead of the 2025 Women’s World Cup.

Australia, meanwhile, will be keen to recover from their unexpected loss. Captain Alyssa Healy acknowledged her team’s shortcomings and will look to adapt to Indian conditions. With the eight-time world champions determined to bounce back, India will need to be at their best in all departments to make history.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
