HomeSportsCricketIndia Squad For IND vs WI Test Series Will Be Announced On THIS Day

India Squad For IND vs WI Test Series Will Be Announced On THIS Day

India's squad for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies will not be announced today. According to the latest reports, the squad will be announced tomorrow.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 10:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian Test squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies will not be unveiled today as initially anticipated.

Earlier, there was speculation that Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar might make the announcement during the India–Bangladesh match, but that hasn't happened so far.

When Will The India Squad for Tests vs West Indies Be Announced?

As per an NDTV report, the team will now be revealed tomorrow, September 25, at 12:30 PM.

The press conference was originally planned for September 24 but has been rescheduled due to logistical challenges. Reports suggest that the selection committee could introduce several notable changes to the squad.

Fitness and form are expected to dominate the discussions, with selectors aiming to strike the right balance within the side. Rishabh Pant, who continues to recover from his leg injury, may not be available, making Dhruv Jurel a frontrunner for the wicketkeeping role. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has reportedly informed the BCCI of his intention to take a break from Test cricket.

The two-Test series against the West Indies will begin in Ahmedabad on October 2, followed by the second match in Delhi on October 10. This series will mark India’s second assignment in the 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle, following their 2-2 draw in the five-match home series against England.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 10:00 PM (IST)
