WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue And Full Details

The fourth edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) is set to kick off today, January 9, with a glittering opening ceremony that promises to blend high-octane cricket with Bollywood glamour.

Hosted at the iconic DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the event serves as the grand prelude to the opening match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and the 2024 winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Event Schedule & Timings

The cultural extravaganza is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST, followed by the toss at 7:00 PM. The first ball of the season will be bowled at 7:30 PM IST. Fans attending the stadium are advised to arrive early, as BCCI has planned a series of light shows and pyrotechnics to mark the start of the tournament.

Star-Studded Performers

BCCI has pulled out all the stops to ensure a memorable night. The headline acts for WPL 2026 opening ceremony include:

Yo Yo Honey Singh: The rap sensation is expected to perform a medley of his greatest hits, setting an energetic tone for the evening.

Jacqueline Fernandez: Known for her electric dance performances, the Bollywood star will lead a choreographed act celebrating the "courage and confidence" of women in sports.

Harnaaz Sandhu: Former Miss Universe 2021 is also slated to appear, adding a layer of inspirational storytelling to the ceremony.

Tournament Format and Venues

The 2026 season follows a double round-robin format where all five teams - Mumbai Indians, RCB, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants - will face each other twice. The league is split into two legs:

Navi Mumbai Leg (Jan 9 - Jan 17): The first 11 matches will be played at the DY Patil Stadium.

Vadodara Leg (Jan 19 - Feb 5): The action then shifts to the BCA Stadium in Vadodara for the remaining league games and the playoffs.

How to Watch WPL 2026 Live

For fans not at stadium, the opening ceremony and all subsequent matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. Digital viewers can stream the action in 4K resolution on JioHotstar app and website.