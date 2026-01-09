'We'll Shoot First, Ask Later': Denmark's Stern Warning To US As Trump Threatens Annexation

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the international diplomatic community, Denmark has issued a stark warning regarding the sovereignty of Greenland.

Amidst intensifying rhetoric from the United States suggesting a potential annexation or military seizure of the Arctic territory, the Danish Defense Ministry has reaffirmed a Cold War-era "shoot first" policy.

The "Shoot First" Directive

On January 7, 2026, the Danish government confirmed that a 1952 military rule remains fully in force. This directive mandates that Danish and Greenlandic troops must "immediately take up the fight" in the event of a foreign invasion, without waiting for political clearance or formal orders from Copenhagen.

The rule specifies that soldiers are obligated to act even if their commanders are unaware that a state of war has been declared.

While the policy was originally designed to counter a Soviet threat, Danish officials have made it clear that the provision applies to any invading force, including those from a NATO ally.

End of NATO?

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been vocal in her condemnation of the annexation talk, describing it as an "unreasonable attack on the world community."

She warned that any military action by United States against a fellow NATO member would signify the collapse of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the end of the post-WWII global security order.

"If the United States decides to militarily attack another NATO country, then everything would stop," Frederiksen told reporters.

Geopolitical Context

The tension follows a series of provocative statements from Washington. U.S. officials, including senior advisers like Stephen Miller, have suggested that Denmark has no legitimate right to the Arctic territory and have not ruled out military "options" to secure it for national security reasons.

The U.S. interest is largely driven by Greenland's strategic location and its vast reserves of critical minerals.

Meanwhile, Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has urged the U.S. to abandon "fantasies of annexation," insisting that the territory belongs only to its people and the Kingdom of Denmark.

Despite the friction, the U.S. reportedly continues to float proposals ranging from a $6 billion buyout to direct cash payments to Greenlandic citizens to encourage independence from Denmark.