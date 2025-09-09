Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Asia Cup 2025: Indian Fans Worried After This Umpire's Appointment For IND-PAK Clash

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: With such a high-pressure game lined up, Indian fans are apprehensive that any wrong call could cost the team dearly.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The countdown for Asia Cup 2025, beginning on 9 September, has started. Ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash on 14 September, the Asian Cricket Council has released the list of umpires for the tournament.

While 10 officials have been named in total, the appointment of one umpire has sparked concern among Indian fans.

Complete Umpire Panel

India: Virender Sharma, Rohan Pandit

Pakistan: Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi

Bangladesh: Gazi Sohail, Masudur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Ravindra Wimalasiri, Ruchira Palliyaguruge

Afghanistan: Ahmed Pakteen, Izatullah Safi

Why the Concern?

For India-Pakistan Asia Cup encounter, Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka) and Masudur Rahman (Bangladesh) have been assigned on-field duties, with Andy Pycroft as match referee.

Palliyaguruge, however, has faced criticism in the past for controversial calls. During the 2019 ODI World Cup, his decisions against West Indies drew heavy flak, and even in an India vs Sri Lanka match last year, his umpiring came under the scanner before DRS overturned his verdict.

With such a high-pressure game lined up, Indian fans are apprehensive that any wrong call could cost the team dearly.

Ind vs Pak head to head record in Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have faced each other several times in the Asia Cup, producing some of the most memorable encounters in cricket history.

So far, the two arch-rivals have met 19 times in the tournament. Out of these, India has won 10 matches, while Pakistan has registered 6 victories, and the remaining clashes ended without a result.

The numbers clearly tilt in India’s favor, but Pakistan has often proved to be a tough opponent in pressure situations. Every meeting between the two sides adds a fresh chapter to this fierce rivalry, making it the highlight of the Asia Cup.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
