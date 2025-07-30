Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bumrah Rested, Kuldeep Returns: Wasim Jaffer's India XI For IND vs ENG 5th Test

Bumrah Rested, Kuldeep Returns: Wasim Jaffer's India XI For IND vs ENG 5th Test

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has revealed his preferred playing XI for IND vs ENG 5th Test, and it notably excludes star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 01:37 PM (IST)

Team India will be aiming to level the ongoing five-match Test series against England when the final encounter gets underway at The Oval on July 31.

With England currently leading the series 2-1, the visitors will need a strong performance, and several changes are expected in their lineup for the decider.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has revealed his preferred playing XI for the crucial clash, and it notably excludes star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Instead, Kuldeep Yadav finds a place in the squad.

Bumrah to Be Rested

On July 30, Jaffer posted his suggested XI on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. The absence of Jasprit Bumrah from the lineup caught attention, aligning with reports that the senior fast bowler may be rested for the final Test.

In his place, Jaffer has picked Akash Deep, who missed the fourth Test due to a back issue.

Another notable inclusion is Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm pacer. Jaffer has opted to drop Anshul Kamboj, who made his debut in the previous match.

Kuldeep Yadav Returns to the Mix

All-rounder Shardul Thakur has also been left out of Jaffer’s playing XI. The veteran batter has instead given the nod to Kuldeep Yadav, who has yet to feature in the series.

With growing calls from experts and reports suggesting a likely appearance for the wrist-spinner, his inclusion in Jaffer’s side reflects wider expectations from fans and analysts alike.

Wasim Jaffer's Predicted India XI for 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Wasim Jaffer IND Vs ENG 5th Test Kuldeep Yadav India Playing XI IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
