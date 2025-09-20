Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Attains Mega T20 Milestone, But Pakistan Tops The List

India Attains Mega T20 Milestone, But Pakistan Tops The List



By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 09:21 AM (IST)

Team India reached a historic milestone during their final league match of Asia Cup 2025 against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

With this clash, India became only the second team in history to play 250 T20 Internationals, a feat previously achieved only by Pakistan.

India’s T20I Record So Far

Out of 250 matches, India has registered 167 wins, 71 losses, six no-results, and six ties, showcasing their dominance in the shortest format.

Most T20Is Played by Teams

Pakistan – 275

India – 250

New Zealand – 235

West Indies – 228

Sri Lanka – 212

ICC T20I Rankings

India also continues to lead the ICC T20I team rankings with 15,988 points and a rating of 271, ahead of Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Rohit Sharma and Arshdeep Singh Lead India’s T20I Charts

As of September 20, 2025, Rohit Sharma stands tall as India’s highest run-scorer, while young pacer Arshdeep Singh has emerged as the country’s leading wicket-taker.

Top Run-Scorers for India

Rohit Sharma, with his explosive stroke play and longevity, leads the batting charts with 4,231 runs in 159 matches at a strike rate of 140.89.

Close behind is Virat Kohli, whose remarkable consistency has earned him 4,188 runs in 125 matches, averaging nearly 49. The list also features Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya, all of whom have made significant contributions in different phases of India’s T20 journey.

Rohit Sharma – 4,231 runs (159 matches)

Virat Kohli – 4,188 runs (125 matches)

Suryakumar Yadav – 2,598 runs (83 matches)

KL Rahul – 2,265 runs (72 matches)

Hardik Pandya – 1,812 runs (114 matches)

Top Wicket-Takers for India

On the bowling front, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh leads with 100 wickets in 64 matches, including a career-best spell of 4/9. He is followed by Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya, both tied on 96 wickets, while experienced campaigners Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar complete the top five.

Arshdeep Singh – 100 wickets (64 matches)

Yuzvendra Chahal – 96 wickets (80 matches)

Hardik Pandya – 96 wickets (111 matches)

Jasprit Bumrah – 92 wickets (72 matches)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 90 wickets (87 matches)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 09:21 AM (IST)

Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan

