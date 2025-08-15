Shubman Gill, India’s Test captain and standout performer in the recent series against England, has been in the spotlight ahead of Asia Cup 2025. Earlier, he was even considered a contender for the T20I vice-captain role alongside Axar Patel for the tournament starting September 9.

The BCCI is expected to unveil India’s Asia Cup squad on August 19 in Mumbai, where chief selector Ajit Agarkar and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav will address the media.

"Yes, the team for the Asia Cup will be picked on Aug 19 in Mumbai. The selection committee meeting will be followed by a press conference by chief selector, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar," a source in the BCCI told TOI.

Suryakumar to travel to Mumbai for squad announcement

Yadav, currently recovering from sports hernia surgery at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, has resumed batting in the nets and will travel to Mumbai for the announcement, indicating he is fit to lead.

Reports suggest India will retain their current top-order combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, meaning Gill might miss out along with youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer.

"In fact, with India looking to persist with the opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, Gill is currently struggling to even make it to the side. Even Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a great series in England, and middle-order bat Shreyas Iyer are likely not to be picked for the T20 side. Jaiswal has been told by the selectors to focus on red-ball cricket," a source revealed.

India to face UAE in their opening match

Asia Cup 2025 will open with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong, while India will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10 at Dubai International Stadium. The much-anticipated India–Pakistan showdown is scheduled for September 14 at the same venue.

