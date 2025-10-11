Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI Tests: Top 5 Indian Players Dropped After England Series

IND vs WI Tests: Top 5 Indian Players Dropped After England Series

Discover which key Indian players from the Anderson-Tendulkar Test series in England are missing from action in the ongoing India vs West Indies Test series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After the Asia Cup, India got busy in a two-match Test series against the West Indies. 

The first game, held at Ahmedabad, was won comprehensively by India, and the other, being played in New Delhi as of this writing, has also been dominated by the home side so far.

Shubman Gill continues his run as captain in the red-ball format, after having drawn the England series 2-2. While there are players from that tour who have returned, some haven't.

Here are 5 Indian players from the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy who are missing from the West Indies Tests.

IND vs WI Tests: Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, and more dropped 

1) Karun Nair

Karun Nair ended his prolonged absence from the national side with the England tour. However, he was unable to impress the selectors and management with his performances on the tour.

Despite scoring a 50 in the last Test match, Nair was dropped from the IND vs WI series squad in favor of Devdutt Padikkal, who interestingly, didn't feature in either playing XIs.

2) Akash Deep

Akash Deep was one of India's most important assets in England. Hero in the victory in the second Test, and chipping in with wickets throughout the series, he made a name for himself.

However, he wasn't picked for the two West Indies Tests, seemingly because India have gone for a more spin-oriented lineup with Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Additionally, Akash Deep was picked for Rest of India's Irani Cup squad.

3) Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, of the India's best batsmen in the whites displayed strong run of form in England earlier this year.

Unfortunately, he sustained an injury in the fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test, which sidelined him from the final game of that series, as well as the on-going IND vs WI series.

4) Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur was another player who failed to make a mark in the India-England series this Summer, and being a fast bowler, he too seems to have been dropped for this series on similar grounds as Akash Deep.

5) Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has struggled for game time with the Indian setup in recent tournaments and series. Although a part of the squad in England, he was never selected in the playing XI.

The fast bowler did play two matches for India in the Asia Cup, also bowling the crucial Super Over against Sri Lanka. However, Arshdeep has been overlooked for the West Indies Tests.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Squad Arshdeep Singh Akash Deep IND Vs WI Rishabh Pant IND Vs WI Tests IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Karun Nair Anderson-tendulkar Trophy India Vs West Indies India Test Squad Shardul Thakur
Read more
