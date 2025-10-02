IND vs WI Test: India Take Control, Trail By 41 At Stumps On Day 1

The first day of the first India vs West Indies Test match has concluded. Captains Shubman Gill and Roston Chase met for the toss at 9:00 am IST, which the latter won and chose to bowl.

The Indian bowlers had a terrific outing, picking quick wickets and restricted the West Indian batsmen for a low score. The trail began on a fairly easy note, and despite losing two wickets after a short rain interruption, the hosts look to be in prime position.

IND stand at 121-2, trailing by 41 at the end of the first day. Their batting will continue tomorrow with the play scheduled to commence at 9:30 am IST.

Bumrah, Siraj tear through West Indies

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj tore through the West Indian batting lineup in the first innings. By the end of the first session, they were 90/5, with Siraj having picked 4 wickets alone. He could have completed a fifer in the following session, but an LBW decision on Justin Greaves was turned over by the DRS.

Bumrah, fresh off the Asia Cup winning campaign, chipped in with 3 wickets, becoming the joint fastest Indian to reach 50 Test wickets at home with former fast bowler Javagal Srinath.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar too got a few wickets between them.

Greaves was the highest scorer for West Indies in the first innings at 32 runs. The side managed to reach 162 before getting all out.

KL Rahul leads the way with a 50

KL Rahul opened the innings for India with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The latter hit a solid 36 off 54 which consisted of 7 fours, before getting out at the hands of Jayden Seales.

In walked Sai Sudharsan, who would be sent back cheaply at 7 runs by the WI captain.

KL Rahul, however, held the fort, hitting a half century, and finishing the day at 53 off 114 deliveries. Shubman Gill partners him on the other end at 18 off 42 balls at the end of the first day.