IND vs WI Test Day 3: Campbell, Hope Fight Back After Follow-On, West Indies 173/2 At Stumps

HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI Test Day 3: Campbell, Hope Fight Back After Follow-On, West Indies 173/2 At Stumps

The third day of the second India vs West Indies Test match, being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, has drawn to a close. Today's contest was a lot more balanced than usual.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
The start to Day 3 of the second IND vs WI Test match was dominated by the home team. Shubman Gill's side were able to bowl out the opposition at 248 runs, imposing a Follow-On. 

Given the way this series has gone so far, many expected the West Indies to fold without setting any sort of lead on India's mammoth score of 518. 

However, the story of their second innings in Delhi has been quite different. Despite early breakthroughs, John Campbell and Shai Hope have managed to fight back and end the day on the score of 173/2.

IND vs WI: Spinners Wreak Havoc

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja ran through the West Indian lineup. They picked eight wickets between them, which included a five-wicket haul for Kuldeep.

He picked the wickets of Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Justin Greaves, and Jayden Seales. 

Jadeja, on the other hand, got John Campbell (through quite the catch from Sai Sudharsan), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, and skipper Roston Chase.

The remaining two wickets were shared by fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj a piece.

Trailing by 270 runs, the touring side was asked to bat again, and while India would have been confident after a dominating display, the dynamic changed.

West Indies Resilient After Follow-On

14 overs since the Follow-On was imposed, West Indies were two wickets down. However, John Campbell and Shai Hope would take it upon themselves to make sure the game stays on.

The former ended the day with 87, and the latter with 66 runs. Their final score at Stumps on Day 3, as mentioned earlier, is 173/2, trailing by 97 runs.

This makes for an interesting scenario on Day 4, as India would look to bowl out the remaining batsmen behind their set score to secure the win. The West Indies, on the flip side, would want to score big to establish some hope of walking away with a result.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
