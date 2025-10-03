IND vs WI Day 2: Rahul, Jurel & Jadeja Shine As India Take Massive 286-Run Lead

It was a batting masterclass for India on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad, with the hosts inching closer to a commanding 300+ lead.

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dhruv Jurel led a dominant display, while Gill contributed a steady half-century, helping India finish the day with a massive 286-run advantage.

Resuming at 121/2, India soon lost Gill after he reached his fifty. KL Rahul then compiled a gritty 12th Test century before being dismissed. Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja put together a century-plus partnership to consolidate India’s strong position.

KL Rahul Ends 9-Year Wait for Home Century

KL Rahul finally ended his long wait for a Test century on home soil, reaching three figures for only the second time in India.

With early wickets falling, Rahul held the innings together with a composed knock. This century also marked his third of 2025, two of which came earlier in the series against England. His previous hundred at home was against England, where he was dismissed for 199.

Dhruv Jurel Makes the Most of Opportunity

Deputy to Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel showcased his talent with a patient yet aggressive innings, scoring his second Test fifty.

Rajasthan Royals star guided India past the 300-run mark with a mature approach, blending caution and aggression seamlessly. His innings highlighted his growing potential as a reliable batsman in the Indian setup.

Ravindra Jadeja Continues Purple Patch

Ravindra Jadeja maintained his rich vein of form, scoring yet another fifty in Tests - his seventh in the last nine innings.

His outstanding performance extended his purple patch from the England series into the West Indies encounter. The 36-year-old also surpassed MS Dhoni in the list of most sixes in Test cricket, hitting 79 in 86 matches, overtaking Dhoni’s 78 in 90 matches. Only Virender Sehwag, with 91 sixes, remains ahead.

Also on ABP Live | Flop Show From Abhishek Sharma Against Australia A - Details Inside