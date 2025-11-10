Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs SA Tests: Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In India-South Africa Tests

Here’s a look at the top five batsmen who have dominated this fixture over the years.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The two-match Test series between India and South Africa is set to begin on November 14 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, followed by the second Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 22, 2025.

Over the years, several legendary cricketers from both nations have produced memorable performances in this contest. Among them, Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart for the most runs scored in India vs South Africa Test matches.

Here’s a look at the top five batsmen who have dominated this fixture over the years:

1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 1,741 runs

The Indian batting maestro sits at the top of the list with 1,741 runs in 25 Tests against South Africa. Averaging 42.46, Tendulkar recorded 7 centuries and 5 fifties, often standing tall against South Africa’s world-class bowling attacks.

2. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 1,734 runs

Close behind is South Africa’s greatest all-rounder, Jacques Kallis, who amassed 1,734 runs in 18 matches at a remarkable average of 69.36. His tally includes 7 centuries and 5 half-centuries, making him one of India’s toughest opponents.

3. Hashim Amla (South Africa) – 1,528 runs

Known for his calm and elegant batting, Hashim Amla scored 1,528 runs in 21 Tests against India at an average of 43.65, with 5 hundreds and 7 fifties.

4. Virat Kohli (India) – 1,408 runs

India’s modern great, Virat Kohli, has accumulated 1,408 runs from 16 Tests at an impressive average of 54.15, including 3 centuries and 5 fifties.

5. AB de Villiers (South Africa) – 1,334 runs

Rounding off the list is AB de Villiers, who scored 1,334 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 39.23, with 3 hundreds and 6 fifties. These five batting icons have defined the India–South Africa rivalry with their consistency, class, and ability to perform in challenging conditions.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 03:52 PM (IST)

