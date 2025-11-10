After Sanju Samson's Exit, These Two Are Favourites To Lead Rajasthan Royals

With Sanju Samson reportedly on his way out of Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 season, the franchise is set for a major leadership reshuffle.

According to Pratyush Raj from Times Of India, two young Indian stars - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel - have emerged as the leading contenders to take over the captaincy role.

Sanju Samson has been a key figure for RR since 2013, captaining the side for several seasons and guiding them to the playoffs multiple times. However, reports of his potential move to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-profile trade have intensified in recent days. If the deal goes through, Rajasthan Royals will have to appoint a new leader to guide their youthful squad.

🚨 CAPTAIN OF RAJASTHAN ROYALS 🚨



- Jaiswal & Jurel emerged as the front runners for the Rajasthan Royals Leadership with Sanju Samson likely to leave the team. [Pratyush Raj from TOI] pic.twitter.com/M4yxFR0Xwd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2025

Among the likely successors, Yashasvi Jaiswal stands out as the frontrunner. The 22-year-old opener has been one of RR’s most consistent performers over the past few seasons, known for his explosive starts and aggressive mindset. His maturity and composure at the top of the order have made him a fan favorite and a strong candidate to take on a leadership role.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel, who has impressed both as a wicketkeeper and a finisher, is also seen as a potential long-term leader. His calm temperament, tactical understanding, and ability to perform under pressure have caught the management’s attention.

If Rajasthan Royals choose to promote from within, Jaiswal’s experience and form may give him the edge. However, the team might also consider grooming Jurel as a future captain.

With the IPL 2026 retention deadline approaching on November 15, RR is expected to make an official announcement soon. The decision will mark a new era for the franchise as it prepares to move forward without one of its most influential leaders.