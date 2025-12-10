IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue & Pitch Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India registered a 101-run triumph over South Africa in Cuttack, and took a 1-0 lead in the on-going T20I series.

The Men in Blue and Proteas now head to the northern part of the country, all set to lock horns again in a little over 24 hours from now.

The first fixture may have been a one-sided affair, but given the talent on either side, there is enough potential for a thrilling encounter. For those interested, here are all details about the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, like match date, time, venue, as well as pitch report.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Match Date & Time

The second India vs South Africa T20I will be played on this Thursday, that is December 11, 2025.

Just like the first fixture, the match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the coin toss very likely to be held at around 6:30 PM IST.

Since the IND vs SA 2nd T20I will be played late evening, the dew factor can make winning the toss crucial.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Venue & Pitch Report

The IND vs SA 2nd T20I will be played at the New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh, also known as the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium.

The pitch here generally tends to be batting-friendly and provides a bit of assistance to fast bowlers as well.

This T20 clash will be India's very first match at this venue, but it has been used as the home stadium of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the last two IPL seasons, so the Indian think-tank may have some idea of what to expect.

Interestingly, Marco Jansen of South Africa, who has been a threat on this tour, both with the bat and ball, is also familiar with the venue, having represented PBKS.