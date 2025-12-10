Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 2nd T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue & Pitch Report

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue & Pitch Report

The next chapter in the on-going India vs South Africa T20I saga is on the horizon. Check out when and where all the action kicks off, along with other details.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India registered a 101-run triumph over South Africa in Cuttack, and took a 1-0 lead in the on-going T20I series.

The Men in Blue and Proteas now head to the northern part of the country, all set to lock horns again in a little over 24 hours from now. 

The first fixture may have been a one-sided affair, but given the talent on either side, there is enough potential for a thrilling encounter. For those interested, here are all details about the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, like match date, time, venue, as well as pitch report.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Match Date & Time

The second India vs South Africa T20I will be played on this Thursday, that is December 11, 2025. 

Just like the first fixture, the match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the coin toss very likely to be held at around 6:30 PM IST.

Since the IND vs SA 2nd T20I will be played late evening, the dew factor can make winning the toss crucial.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Venue & Pitch Report

The IND vs SA 2nd T20I will be played at the New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh, also known as the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium.

The pitch here generally tends to be batting-friendly and provides a bit of assistance to fast bowlers as well. 

This T20 clash will be India's very first match at this venue, but it has been used as the home stadium of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the last two IPL seasons, so the Indian think-tank may have some idea of what to expect.

Interestingly, Marco Jansen of South Africa, who has been a threat on this tour, both with the bat and ball, is also familiar with the venue, having represented PBKS.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I India Vs South Africa  India Vs South Africa India Vs South Africa Pitch Report Ind Vs Sa Match Date Ind Vs Sa T20 Venue
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
World
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
Cities
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
India
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Three Devotees Killed as Speeding Truck Hits Bus in Sikar, Several Injured
Breaking: Court Orders FIR Against Religious Orator Aniruddhacharya Over Objectionable Remarks on Women
Goa Nightclub Fire: Third Owner Ajay Gupta Arrested, Luthra Brothers Still Absconding
Goa Nightclub Fire: Arpora Nightclub Turns Into Chaos as Massive Fire Erupts, 25 Lives Lost in Tragic Incident
Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget