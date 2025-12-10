Suryakumar Yadav’s Captaincy Is Soaring, But His Batting Has Hit Rock Bottom

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Suryakumar Yadav, at a point in time, was India's best T20 batsman by far. When Gautam Gambhir took over as Head Coach, he was appointed captain in the shortest format.

Since then, the Men in Blue was remained undefeated in T20 bilaterals and tournaments, even winning the Asia Cup in what was a flawless campaign.

However, a glaring issue that has only become more concerning with time is his performance as a batsman. His formed as plummeted ever since he took up the mantle of skipper.

SKY Hasn't Scored A Half Century After October 2024

Suryakumar Yadav, or SKY (as referred to by fans) has only scored two a fifty twice in his run as India's T20 captain.

These came against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. His most recent form has been shocking to say the least, with an unbeaten 47 against Pakistan (in the Asia Cup) as his highest score in the last 15 innings.

Surya's scores in his last 15 innings for India in T20Is are 12, 20, 24, 1, 39, 1, 12, 5, 0, 47, 7, 2, 0, 14, and 12. In fact, 2025 has been his worst year as a batsman by far.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 less than two months from kicking off, India's title defense could take a hit if this slump continues.

While names like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson at the top, and Hardik Pandya down the order provide confidence, middle order stability is key in big tournaments.

India T20 Schedule Till World Cup 2026

The Men in Blue, as of this writing, have four T20Is against South Africa, all to be played at home. SKY scored just 12, but India was victorious by 101 runs, which perfectly sums up the duality of his run as captain.

Afterwards, the current T20 World Cup holders will play five T20Is against New Zealand, also at home, in January 2026. There are ample of games left for Surya to bounce back, but whether that happens or not remains to be seen.