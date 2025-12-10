Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSuryakumar Yadav’s Captaincy Is Soaring, But His Batting Has Hit Rock Bottom

Suryakumar Yadav’s Captaincy Is Soaring, But His Batting Has Hit Rock Bottom

Suryakumar Yadav’s India captaincy is thriving, but his T20 batting form has plunged ever since being appointed in the role. Can SKY rediscover his touch in time?

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Suryakumar Yadav, at a point in time, was India's best T20 batsman by far. When Gautam Gambhir took over as Head Coach, he was appointed captain in the shortest format. 

Since then, the Men in Blue was remained undefeated in T20 bilaterals and tournaments, even winning the Asia Cup in what was a flawless campaign.

However, a glaring issue that has only become more concerning with time is his performance as a batsman. His formed as plummeted ever since he took up the mantle of skipper. 

SKY Hasn't Scored A Half Century After October 2024

Suryakumar Yadav, or SKY (as referred to by fans) has only scored two a fifty twice in his run as India's T20 captain. 

These came against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. His most recent form has been shocking to say the least, with an unbeaten 47 against Pakistan (in the Asia Cup) as his highest score in the last 15 innings. 

Surya's scores in his last 15 innings for India in T20Is are 12, 20, 24, 1, 39, 1, 12, 5, 0, 47, 7, 2, 0, 14, and 12. In fact, 2025 has been his worst year as a batsman by far.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 less than two months from kicking off, India's title defense could take a hit if this slump continues. 

While names like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson at the top, and Hardik Pandya down the order provide confidence, middle order stability is key in big tournaments.

India T20 Schedule Till World Cup 2026

The Men in Blue, as of this writing, have four T20Is against South Africa, all to be played at home. SKY scored just 12, but India was victorious by 101 runs, which perfectly sums up the duality of his run as captain.

Afterwards, the current T20 World Cup holders will play five T20Is against New Zealand, also at home, in January 2026. There are ample of games left for Surya to bounce back, but whether that happens or not remains to be seen.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa Suryakumar Yadav  India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA T20 Suryakumar Yadav Captaincy Suryakumar Yadav Batting Records
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
Business
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
World
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
Business
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget