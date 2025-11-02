Historic! Smriti Mandhana Breaks Biggest Record In Women’s World Cup Final

The final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 between India and South Africa is taking place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Rain delayed the start of play by nearly two hours, but once it began, India made the most of the conditions. After South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bowl first, the Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided a confident start, putting India in control early on.

Mandhana Breaks Mithali Raj’s Record

Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the record books by becoming India’s highest run-scorer in a single Women’s World Cup edition, surpassing the legendary Mithali Raj’s tally of 409 runs set in 2017.

Smriti Mandhana’s consistency and composure have been pivotal to India’s campaign, and she continued to shine in the final, unsettling the South African bowlers with her elegant stroke play.

Mandhana Falls for 45, But Sets the Tone

Smriti Mandhana scored a fluent 45 off 58 balls, including eight boundaries, before being dismissed by Chloe Tryon. Despite missing out on a half-century, she and Shafali Verma gave India a perfect platform with a 104-run opening stand - their first century partnership of the tournament.

Second-Highest Run-Scorer of the Tournament

With her performance in the final, Mandhana’s total in the tournament has risen to 434 runs in nine innings, averaging 54.25. She has registered one century and two fifties during the World Cup. Only South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, with 470 runs, sits ahead of her in the run-scoring charts.

Mandhana’s record-breaking campaign has further cemented her reputation as one of the finest batters in women’s cricket and a key pillar of India’s success story in this World Cup.

Shafali Verma closing in on a century

Opener Shafali Verma is closing in on a well-deserved century against South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

India appear well-set in their pursuit of a formidable total after a solid start with the bat. Earlier, fellow opener Smriti Mandhana played a fluent knock of 45 before being dismissed. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt had won the toss and decided to bowl first, but India’s top order has kept the pressure firmly on the Proteas bowlers.