Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHistoric! Smriti Mandhana Breaks Biggest Record In Women’s World Cup Final

Historic! Smriti Mandhana Breaks Biggest Record In Women’s World Cup Final

Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the record books by becoming India’s highest run-scorer in a single Women’s World Cup edition.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 06:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 between India and South Africa is taking place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Rain delayed the start of play by nearly two hours, but once it began, India made the most of the conditions. After South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bowl first, the Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided a confident start, putting India in control early on.

Mandhana Breaks Mithali Raj’s Record

Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the record books by becoming India’s highest run-scorer in a single Women’s World Cup edition, surpassing the legendary Mithali Raj’s tally of 409 runs set in 2017.

Smriti Mandhana’s consistency and composure have been pivotal to India’s campaign, and she continued to shine in the final, unsettling the South African bowlers with her elegant stroke play.

Mandhana Falls for 45, But Sets the Tone

Smriti Mandhana scored a fluent 45 off 58 balls, including eight boundaries, before being dismissed by Chloe Tryon. Despite missing out on a half-century, she and Shafali Verma gave India a perfect platform with a 104-run opening stand - their first century partnership of the tournament.

Second-Highest Run-Scorer of the Tournament

With her performance in the final, Mandhana’s total in the tournament has risen to 434 runs in nine innings, averaging 54.25. She has registered one century and two fifties during the World Cup. Only South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, with 470 runs, sits ahead of her in the run-scoring charts.

Mandhana’s record-breaking campaign has further cemented her reputation as one of the finest batters in women’s cricket and a key pillar of India’s success story in this World Cup.

Shafali Verma closing in on a century

Opener Shafali Verma is closing in on a well-deserved century against South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

India appear well-set in their pursuit of a formidable total after a solid start with the bat. Earlier, fellow opener Smriti Mandhana played a fluent knock of 45 before being dismissed. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt had won the toss and decided to bowl first, but India’s top order has kept the pressure firmly on the Proteas bowlers.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana IND W VS SA W IND Vs SA India Women Vs South Africa Women SA Vs IND
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
ISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ Rocket Lifts Off With Heaviest Satellite
ISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ Rocket Lifts Off With Heaviest Satellite
Election 2025
Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case: Patna Court Sends JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case: Patna Court Sends JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Election 2025
'RJD Snatched CM Post By Pointing Gun At Congress': PM Modi In Arrah Rally Ahead Of Bihar Polls
'RJD Snatched CM Post By Pointing Gun At Congress': PM Modi In Arrah Rally Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Bihar
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget