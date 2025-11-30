Kevin Pietersen Teases Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Test Return - Check Viral Post

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketKevin Pietersen Teases Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Test Return - Check Viral Post

In the midst of India's Test team's scrutiny, former England captain Kevin Pietersen stirred conversation on social media.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 08:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India's recent struggles in Test cricket reached a new low during the home series against South Africa in November 2025. The series ended in a 2-0 whitewash, with the second Test marking India’s heaviest-ever defeat in the format, losing by a staggering 408 runs.

This result follows a similar home setback against New Zealand within the last year, ending a decade of dominance in home conditions.

During Tests against Proteas, Indian batters found little respite against both pace and spin throughout the series. In three of the four innings, the team failed to cross the 200-run mark, and only two players managed to accumulate more than 100 runs across the entire series. The collective batting failures left fans and cricket pundits concerned about the direction of the Test side.

Kevin Pietersen stirs conversation on X

In the midst of this scrutiny, former England captain Kevin Pietersen stirred conversation on social media. He tweeted: “I don’t always believe what I read in the media or on social media. But, if it’s half true that both Virat and Rohit are considering playing Test cricket again, then it needs to be taken very very seriously. The survival of Test cricket is a hot topic of conversation, and if the biggest stars in the game are wanting to play it again, they must play!”

Pietersen’s words highlight the potential impact of a return by India’s marquee players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, to the longest format.

With India’s Test performances under intense scrutiny, the reappearance of these veterans could serve as a vital catalyst to rebuild confidence in the side and stabilize the batting lineup.

Virat and Rohit's potential return is being seen not just as a boost for India but also as a broader statement on the relevance and importance of Test cricket in an era dominated by limited-overs formats.

The cricketing world will be watching closely, as the hints dropped by Kevin Pietersen suggest that the Indian team may be preparing to revise its Test strategy, leveraging the experience and class of Rohit and Kohli to reverse the recent slump and re-establish India as a force in the longest format.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 07:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs South Africa Rohit Sharma Kevin Pietersen IND Vs SA SA Vs IND
Embed widget